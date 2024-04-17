Highlights Leicester City has been the best Championship team, with Dewsbury-Hall crucial to their success.

The battle for promotion is intense, with four teams vying for two automatic promotion spots.

Dewsbury-Hall's standout season has him on track for a Premier League move, regardless of Leicester's fate.

Dion Dublin believes Leicester City have been the best side in the Championship, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall key to their success this term.

The race to gain promotion has been enthralling for the neutral this season and now entering the final few weeks and the thick of the run-in, with four sides still fighting it out for two spots in the automatic promotion places, where Ipswich currently sit top of the pile over their rivals.

There are bound to be many more twists and turns before the end of the season, and the two places inside the top two could easily change hands multiple times between the four clubs involved in vying for a guaranteed place in the Premier League.

Although their form has dropped off of late, the standard being set at the top of the table by those chasing down a Leicester side who once held a 17-point lead over Leeds has been at an all-time high in this season's iteration of the second tier, particularly from Daniel Farke's side and Ipswich, who have been absolutely ferocious prior to the international break in terms of their form and hunting down Leicester.

Enzo Maresca's side haven't just stuttered of late, but allowed their rivals to eat up ground on them, having lost six of the last ten league games at a crucial stage, and still with Southampton to play, who have closed the gap on all the top three considerably.

One player who has performed well for much of the season for the Foxes, is Dewsbury-Hall - arguably Leicester's most valuable financial asset and best player, but they could need to raise significant funds before the end of June, irrespective of promotion.

The midfielder has already proved how vital he is to Leicester’s promotion push this year with his performances dazzling so far in the Championship, and rightly earnt him a nomination for the Championship's Player of the Year award, albeit he missed out to Leeds' Crysencio Summerville.

Dion Dublin's Leicester City verdict

Dion Dublin is now a Club Director at Cambridge United and pundit on BBC's Match of the Day, but he played 65 times for Leicester in the early 2000s, and believes his former side have been the league's most impressive side this season.

However, he had particular praise for Dewsbury-Hall and expects the 25-year-old will be a Premier League player next season, no matter what.

Dublin said: "Leicester's poor run of form could be down to how fast they started the season and how they were just blowing teams away.

"Sometimes you can - by accident - take your eye off the ball. The level can drop and you concede goals and just need a kick up the backside to get going again.

"They need to regroup and at times they are still looking really good and have played the best football in the league. Just look at how good Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been.

"When you're talking about players that have interest in them, he could be someone that ends up back in the Premier League with a club like Fulham or someone else if Leicester go up or not."

The race for promotion from the Championship (As it stands April 17th) Team P GD Pts 1 Ipswich Town 43 32 89 2 Leicester City 42 41 88 3 Leeds United 43 42 87 4 Southampton 42 30 84

Related Leicester City: Conor Coady reveals Leeds, Ipswich and Southampton admission The Leicester defender has made a shocking statement about his promotion rivals

Dewsbury-Hall's Leicester contribution

Dewsbury-Hall is a Premier League player in all but name, but his overall goal contributions have underlined his quality this season from midfield, as well as his general level of performance, which has been the epitome of consistency.

If Leicester were to find themselves in the promotion picture this season, then their best midfielder was always going to be pivotal to that, as he has proved to be. He may also be the most crucial player for them during the final games, where the glory of top-flight football is tantalisingly close for the Foxes.