FLW's Huddersfield Town fan pundit has urged striker Dion Charles to improve and kick on following his slow start to life at the Terriers that has seen him fail to score since his January move from Bolton Wanderers.

It was pretty clear that adding firepower in the final third was a top priority for Town in the winter window, and Joe Taylor was the first to arrive at the John Smith's Stadium from Luton Town, closely followed by Charles, who put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal for a reported fee of £750,000.

The Northern Ireland international has been a top striker in the third-tier for a number of years now with the Trotters and Accrington Stanley, but is yet to score for his new club in 11 appearances and over 700 minutes of football, amid a managerial change after Michael Duff was dismissed earlier this month.

Terriers fan pundit offers 'kick on' Dion Charles verdict following poor start

29-year-old Charles was handed a run of six consecutive starts upon his arrival in West Yorkshire under Duff, but failed to score or assist as the Terriers lost five of those league outings.

Huddersfield are still yet to win a game in which he has played from the off, and their run of poor form saw Duff sacked on March 9, just over a month after he had seemingly got what he wanted in terms of signings in the winter window. They have lost ground in the automatic promotion race, and now sit sixth in League One with their play-off hopes in danger.

League One table (4th-9th) as of March 17 Pos Team P GD Pts 4. Charlton Athletic 37 +17 66 5. Stockport County 37 +19 65 6. Huddersfield Town 37 +18 61 7. Bolton Wanderers 37 +4 60 8. Reading 37 +6 59 9. Leyton Orient 37 +15 56

Charles has continued to be given chances from the bench by interim boss Jon Worthington, but he was ruled out of Saturday's visit of Crawley Town with a minor hamstring issue, and was certainly not missed as the Terriers ran out 5-1 winners with strikers Joe Taylor and Callum Marshall each bagging in the rout.

FLW's Huddersfield fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, has picked out the 29-year-old as the main player at the club that needs to improve the most right now, and believes that he needs to use the change of management as the catalyst to unlocking his clear ability at third-tier level.

“I suppose, and this is not coming from a position of criticism, Dion Charles needs to use the change of management and structure as a mechanism from which he can kick on and really start his Huddersfield Town career," Graeme told FLW.

“He hasn’t had the best of starts. I feel like we’ve not really given him a lot of service, and he hasn’t really had a lot of chances created for him, but when the odd good chance has fallen his way, clearly a bit of anxiety to score has kicked in, as it did in the recent home game against Wrexham.

“I would say Dion Charles, really just to deliver on the potential. (There is) bags of potential. He was top-scorer at Bolton for two-and-a-half seasons, clearly a good player at this level.

“It would just be nice for him and the club to see him kick on and deliver on that promise in a way that Joe Taylor looks like he’s going to have no problem doing.

“It would be really, really good to see that.”

Crawley Town evidence could be a blow to Charles' Huddersfield hopes

It is clear that Charles has not enjoyed the start that he would have wanted to at the John Smith's Stadium so far, and it would have been a further blow to miss out against Crawley last time out, given the Red Devils' poor form and defensive record, which was the worst in League One heading into the game.

Huddersfield blew Rob Elliot's relegation-battling side out of the water inside the first 20 minutes, as fellow January signing Taylor and fellow Northern Ireland international Callum Marshall each netted either side of a Charlie Barker own-goal to put the game to bed early on.

Matty Pearson and Ruben Roosken added the extras for Worthington's side in the 5-1 victory, and the Terriers' interim boss insisted that he was "really pleased" with the effort of his players in his post-match interview, and that he "couldn't be any happier" following the vital win to keep them in the top six.

Charles will now go away with Northern Ireland for the international break in the hope of rediscovering his goal-scoring form against Switzerland and Sweden, but when he returns to West Yorkshire for League One action, he may well find himself low down the attacking pecking order for key games against the likes of Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City.

He has not yet proven that he has the tools to score in blue and white, while Taylor, Marshall and Josh Koroma have all displayed their talents in front of goal over recent weeks and months.

It could be tough for him to break into their starting eleven again for the remainder of this season, but some time out of the team on the bench may fire him up to make a bigger impact as a potential play-off campaign approaches.