Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles is attracting interest from elsewhere this summer.

Charles joined the Trotters from Accrington Stanley last January for a fee of £320,000 and he has enjoyed a prolific spell at the Toughsheet Community Stadium so far.

The 27-year-old scored 21 goals and registered two assists in 52 appearances in all competitions last season to help Wanderers reach the play-offs, where they were beaten by Barnsley in the semi-finals.

Charles' fine form has continued into the new season, with two goals in his first four games in all competitions this campaign, although he will be suspended for the game against Wigan Athletic on Saturday after being sent off in the 3-1 home win over Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night following a coming together with Cod Army goalkeeper Jay Lynch.

Ian Evatt's side have enjoyed an outstanding start to the season and they currently sit top of the League One table after winning their opening three league games.

As speculation about Charles' future gathers pace, we rounded up all the latest news involving the Northern Ireland international.

What is the latest Dion Charles transfer news?

Stoke and Watford plotting move for striker

According to TEAMtalk, Stoke City and Watford are both interested in Charles.

Stoke have strengthened in the forward areas this summer with the arrivals of Wesley and Ryan Mmaee, but they remain in the market for reinforcements after the departure of Jacob Brown to newly-promoted Premier League side Luton Town.

A new number nine is said to be a priority for Watford before the end of the transfer window, with Rhys Healey and Vakoun Bayo the only strikers currently on the club's books, while the Hornets have lost the attacking threat of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro after the pair joined Marseille and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

However, the Potters and the Hornets are said to be "among a number of Championship clubs" weighing up a move for Charles, so Wanderers could be facing a battle to retain him.

Bolton stance revealed

Charles has two years remaining on his contract at the Toughsheet Community Stadium and TEAMtalk claim that the Trotters are keen to keep hold of him.

Evatt is a big admirer of Charles and he has backed the striker to lead his side to promotion this season.

"I think he can improve on those figures, absolutely," Evatt said, quoted via the Belfast Telegraph. "There is always room for improvement.

"Dion scored 20 goals last season but he’s hungry for more. He gets opportunities and we will always back him to take them.

"There are still parts of his game that he can polish. In particular, the way he connects and combines with people. Reliability with possession is another thing, but he’s a handful and a threat to defenders.

"I was a centre-back, and one thing is for sure; I certainly wouldn’t want to play against him.

"Everyone has a different journey in football.

"Dion’s journey was one where he dipped out of the game, taking him through some non-League clubs.

"What that did for him was that he learned to use his body against bigger opponents, and now he punches well above his weight.

"He has a chip on his shoulder – a point to prove, if you like – and hopefully he will go a long way to firing us to where we want to be."

However, as interest increases in Charles, the Trotters are said to be "bracing themselves for bids" over the coming weeks.