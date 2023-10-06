Highlights Bolton Wanderers have combated the play-off hangover effectively and have shone in League One so far this season.

Dion Charles has been a talismanic figure for the team, scoring 40% of their League One goals.

While there may be worries about Charles leaving, it's unlikely unless Bolton's promotion hopes fade, as he could attract interest from Championship teams.

The well-documented play-off hangover is far from mythical in football, but Bolton Wanderers have combated it effectively after falling at the penultimate hurdle to Michael Duff’s Barnsley.

Truth be told, League One looks slightly more open to clubs of the Trotters’ standing with an undeniable drop-off in overall quality compared to the previous campaign, and they’ve really shone through thus far.

At the time of writing, they’re third in the division and have won their last three matches in all competitions, inciting palpable excitement pertaining to what could be in store for the remainder of the season.

Make no mistake about it, that’ll be dictated by Dion Charles.

The Trotters talisman has continued his fine form from last season into the current one and has attracted interest as a result, and a potential summer departure was mooted.

It didn’t come to fruition, of course, but fans will still be on red alert come January and will be crossing their fingers that he decides to stay put, so we’ve decided to take a look at his statistics so far and whether they mean Bolton should be worried…

How has Dion Charles performed for Bolton Wanderers this season?

As aforementioned, the Northern Ireland international has proved a talismanic figure in Ian Evatt’s well-oiled side.

Despite only playing nine matches, he’s returned seven league goals and there’s every chance that his red-hot form will continue too, as he’s managed to find the back of the net in six of his last seven matches across the division and EFL Cup.

Indeed, his seven strikes have accounted for approximately 40% of Bolton’s 18 League One goals, showing an evident reliance.

That reliance is illuminated further by the fact that the only match that they haven’t scored in - a chastening 4-0 defeat at home to local rivals Wigan Athletic - just so happens to be the only match that Charles hasn’t played in, having missed out through suspension.

Meanwhile, he leads the way at Bolton for goals per 90 minutes (0.88), expected goals (5.0) and shots per 90 too with 3.8, showing just how involved and central he is within their attacking dynamic.

On the other hand, mind, it is worth noting that he's already missed five big chances, a numeric in which he's only behind seasoned frontmen in Aaron Collins and Devante Cole of Bristol Rovers and Barnsley respectively.

Sure enough, this is because he's the focal point for his team like the aforementioned duo, and is therefore receiving more goalscoring opportunities - and he's putting quite a lot of them away, of course - but nonetheless, Bolton could be every so slightly better off if he was just that tiny bit more clinical.

But there's not much criticism that can be dished out to Charles whatsoever.

Right now, he's the third highest goalscorer in the league behind Cole and Stevenage striker Jamie Reid - we expect him to stay well in in the reckoning for golden boot if he remains in Greater Manchester beyond the conclusion of the January transfer window.

Should Bolton Wanderers be worried about Dion Charles leaving?

It’s natural that these worries will mount.

Footballers always want to climb as high up the pyramid as they can - and who can blame them?

It’ll be no different for Charles, and he’s fortunate enough to possess the ability and natural goalscoring instincts that’ll make him a hot property in the winter window.

We’re expecting firm interest from Championship suitors once again, and there’s quite a lot of teams in the second-tier that he could already walk into.

That said, we don’t necessarily think he’ll leave unless Bolton suddenly fall out of promotion contention, a prospect that doesn’t feel too likely at this stage.

Bolton themselves stand a good chance of getting promotion to the Championship for next season so that may ensure that Charles stays for the full campaign.