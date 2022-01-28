Dion Charles starts: The predicted Bolton Wanderers XI to face Sunderland on Saturday

Bolton Wanderers welcome Sunderland off the back of two momentum building wins over Ipswich Town and Shrewsbury Town.

The latter of which came in dramatic fashion with Dion Charles slamming home a late volley to open his account for the Trotters.

There is an air of confidence around The UniBol at the moment and the ever-bullish Ian Evatt will be confident of producing an enterprising second half of the season.

All the pressure is on the Black Cats who are in need of all three points to keep pace with Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United at the summit.

The Trotters demonstrated earlier on in the campaign that they are a match for anyone when onsong and with a sprinkling of new signings freshening up the squad, a victory over Sunderland feels significantly more likely than it would have a month ago.

Here, we are predicting an unchanged side from the one that beat the Shrews to line-up on Saturday afternoon…

Dapo Afolayan and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson will be chomping at the bit for a start from the sidelines, however having a player like the former up Evatt’s sleeve for the closing exchanges could be devastating.

It is going to be interesting to see how Afolayan reacts to being out of the team, the 24-year-old has been arguably Wanderers’ player of the season but does not naturally fit into a 3-5-2 system.

Kieran Sadlier joined up with the squad after signing from Rotherham United this afternoon, but it will likely be too soon for him to be heavily involved.