Dion Charles reveals surprise at Bolton Wanderers’ support

Bolton striker Dion Charles has credited the Bolton Wanderers supporters since quickly becoming a fan’s favourite after joining the League One side in January.

He told The Bolton News: “To be honest I didn’t quite realise how many of them there were.

“I am a local lad from Preston and grew up watching them and they get about 12 or 13,000.

“Here you can get 20,000 and I am like ‘wow’ because every single one of them have been brilliant with me since I came in.”

Charles joined Ian Evatt’s side in January from Accrington Stanley but hadn’t played for six months so was eager to prove his talents at his new side.

Speaking about the support from his new boss he said: “I knew I had to be a bit patient, and that is what I said to the gaffer. I just said, ‘I’m not going to be 100 per cent sharp, it’s going to come, but trust me and I’ll score goals’. He’s been unbelievable with me so far.”

Last season, Dion Charles scored 20 goals in all competitions for Accrington Stanley. He has already got off the mark at Bolton with an impressive start scoring six goals in 10 appearances so far.

The 26-year-old is hoping to continue this good form and feels the way Evatt’s team sets up has a part to play in this. He said: “I am confident in my own ability. If I’m given chances in front of goal, I back myself to take them. At this club, the way the gaffer wants us to play – we’re free-flowing and a striker will always get opportunities in front of goal.

“I am coming off the back of a season where I’ve scored lots of goals but if you look back at my clips last year, they were individual goals. Here they are well-worked team goals.”

The Verdict:

It’s clear to see that the striker has settled into life very well at Bolton and it’s no wonder the fans have fallen in love with him after the start he’s had.

The support from such a large number of fans will no doubt have raised his confidence too after not playing for six months and have allowed him to have that smooth transition we have seen into the Bolton squad.

Bolton currently sit 10th in the league and seven points off the playoffs. Although it might be a big ask and dependant on other teams results, the playoffs are not yet out of reach and with the addition of Charles into the squad it looks like Bolton will be very capable in front of goal.

With such a large support behind them, I’m sure we will see Dion Charles and his team mates at Bolton give everything for the shirt in the hope of attempting to reach the playoffs and even if they don’t make it, this spirit will set good foundations in place for next season.