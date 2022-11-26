Dion Charles in 4th – Ranked: Bolton Wanderers’ top 5 most valuable players right now

Bolton Wanderers may well have their eyes set on a return to the Championship this season.

With the Trotters currently sat fifth in the League One table, they are certainly in the mix for a return to the second-tier.

That would be a remarkable turnaround following their financial troubles and drop into League Two just a few years ago, and highlights the quality they now have in their squad.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the five Bolton players with the highest current market value, according to Transfermarkt.

5. Elias Kachunga

Joining Bolton on a free transfer in the summer of 2021, Kachunga arrived at the club with a host of Premier League, Championship and Bundesliga experience.

The attacker has since been a regular feature for the Trotters, and has scored six goals in 64 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Although his contract is set to expire at the end of this season, the 30-year-old is still viewed as Bolton’s fifth most valuable player, with a market value of €600,000.

4. Dion Charles

Joining from Accrington Stanley back in January, Charles enjoyed an excellent start to life at Bolton, with eight goals and three assists in 23 league games in his first half a season with the club.

That success has been somewhat harder to come by for the centre forward this season, with just three in 15 games during the current campaign.

Even so, the 27-year-old’s talent cannot be doubted, and with a contract at Bolton until the end of the 2024/25 season, he is apparently valued at €700,000.

What shirt number do these 25 current Bolton Wanderers players wear?

1 of 25 James Trafford 19 21 25 35

3. Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Another striker to join Bolton in the most recent January transfer window, Bodvarsson arrived at the club after spells in the Championship with Wolves, Reading and Millwall.

The experienced striker has gone onto become a big presence in attack for the Trotters, and has 13 goals in 40 appearances for the club to his name.

With his contract due to expire at the end of this season, the Iceland international is also valued at €700,000.

2. Conor Bradley

Bradley has already made a big impact for Bolton since joining on a season-long loan from Liverpool back in the summer transfer window.

The right-back has emerged as a major threat going forward, with three goals and three assists in 16 league appearances.

Even at 19-years-old, Bradley also has ten senior international caps for Northern Ireland to his name, which has all earned him a value a €1million.

1. James Trafford

Another youngster on loan from one of the Premier League’s big clubs, Trafford first spent the second half of last season with Bolton from Manchester City.

Returning on a season-long loan deal in the summer, the 20-year-old has picked up where he left off at Bolton, with yet more impressive performances as their current first choice ‘keeper.

As a result, the England youth international is another who currently carries a valuation of €1million, which will no doubt continue to rise.