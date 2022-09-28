Dion Charles in 3rd: Bolton Wanderers’ top 10 most valuable players right now in order

Confidence will likely be growing amongst Bolton Wanderers fans about their hopes of getting promoted out of League One this season.

Three league wins on the bounce has left them sixth in the table with a game in hand on most of the teams around them in the division.

The position of Ian Evatt’s side looks all the more promising when you consider they’ve already played many of the teams tipped to battle for promotion ahead of the season – including Ipswich Town, Wycombe Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle, Charlton Athletic, MK Dons, and Peterborough United.

Evatt has already overseen one promotion during his time at the University of Bolton Stadium and will deserve a huge amount of credit if he’s able to bring a second in just his third season at the helm.

He’s got some fantastic players available to help him do that and today we’re looking at the top 10 most valuable right now, according to Transfermarkt…