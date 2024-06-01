Highlights Bolton Wanderers face a disappointing stay in League One after play-off final loss to Oxford United

The club aims for promotion next season, focusing on adding quality players to secure automatic promotion

Fan pundit Oliver cautious about selling top players like Dion Charles to strengthen the squad for next season.

Bolton Wanderers are set for another year in League One after they fell to a disappointing play-off final defeat to Oxford United at Wembley.

Ian Evatt’s side had enjoyed a positive season, as they pushed for a top two finish and ultimately finished third, collecting 87 points in the process.

League One standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 46 37 97 2 Derby County 46 41 92 3 Bolton Wanderers 46 35 87 4 Peterborough United 46 28 84 5 Oxford United 46 23 77 6 Barnsley 46 18 76

But, despite overcoming Barnsley over two legs, the Trotters froze in the final, as they were deservedly beaten by the U’s.

Bolton Wanderers summer plans

Now, all attention for Evatt and the recruitment team will have turned towards next season, and the boss will be desperate to add that little bit of quality to ensure they can secure an automatic promotion place.

However, it remains to be seen what sort of budget will be available for Evatt, and, like all clubs, Bolton will consider player trading as they look to improve the group.

Yet, speaking to FLW, Bolton fan pundit Oliver explained that he would be reluctant to sell too many of the current group, although he did admit that if a significant offer came in for Dion Charles, the club may need to consider it if they could go on to improve the overall group.

“It’s a difficult one really, ideally none. I don’t think any Bolton fan would be happy to cash in on any of our players, especially the one's who will command a decent fee.

“You could maybe move on some fringe players, such as Aaron Morley, but I wouldn’t really be happy with him going because the fee wouldn’t be very much, so you’re better off keeping him as a good squad player.

“The rest are first-team players, and anyone who will command a decent fee, they’re all involved, so it very much depends on the club. If the club has their eye on somebody that they want to sign.

“For example, if the club have someone they think can replace Dion Charles, cash in on him for at least £1-2m, you could potentially look at that and strengthen other areas of the pitch.

“Other than that, I wouldn’t say I would be happy to cash in on anybody.”

Dion Charles transfer latest

There are no fresh rumours to suggest that Charles could be on the move, but he was linked with a switch away in January, amid suggestions that Stoke City and Hull City were among the clubs tracking his progress.

In truth, that’s no surprise, as Charles is a goalscorer, and he has finished the campaign with 16 in 36 appearances in League One, so it’s natural that clubs are taking notice.

Crucially for Bolton, the Northern Ireland international is under contract until the summer of 2026, so they are under no pressure to sell, and that will ensure they can hold out for a big fee.

Every player has a valuation, and if that is met for Charles, or anyone else in the squad, then the right thing to do is to accept the offer and use the money to make the team better.

It’s clear that promotion is the aim for Bolton next season, and it will be interesting to see how the squad looks come August.