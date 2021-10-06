Dion Charles? Antoine Semenyo? Bristol City transfer scenarios that could materialise in the January window

Bristol City have made a strong start to the new Championship campaign, accumulating 16 points from their opening 11 games.

The Robins, who currently sit in ninth place and just two points from the play-off positions, are still reliant on their away record, as they are without a Championship victory at Ashton Gate since January of last year.

Whilst securing a play-off place will be the ultimate objective, it appears that The Robins’ chances could be boosted more if they added extra firepower in attacking positions.

On that note, here are two transfer scenarios that could materialise in the January transfer window…

Reignite interest in Dion Charles

Bristol City were reportedly interested in a deal for Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles during the summer, however, a move failed to materialise.

It will be no surprise if The Robins revisited a deal for the 25-year-old in January, as he does offer a lot of desirable attributes.

His acceleration and clever attacking movement would make him an ideal player next to Chris Martin, or as an alternative, if the towering forward is not seeing much success.

Charles has not been as prolific this season, scoring once in all competitions thus far, but given the right service, he is a player who could easily adapt to the rigours of Championship football.

Interest in Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo attracted the interest of both Crystal Palace and Anderlecht over the summer, as reported by Bristol Live.

It will be no shock to see clubs calling again in January, as not only is he an exciting talent who has the capacity to grow into an excellent player, he is also not seeing too many minutes on the pitch.

Playing just 94 minutes of the The Robins’ campaign thus far, he has struggled to pave his way into Nigel Pearson’s line of thinking.

It remains to be seen if the aforementioned duo are interested come January, or if any other sides become an interested party.