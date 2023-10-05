Highlights Bolton Wanderers have had a strong start to the season and are expected to be one of the top teams in League One.

Several of Bolton's key players, such as Josh Sheehan and Jack Iredale, have shown their worth and are valued at around £750,000 and £1 million respectively.

Dion Charles, the star striker, is considered the crown jewel of the team and has a valuation of £3.5 million after his impressive goal-scoring record.

Bolton Wanderers have had a good start to the 2023-24 season in League One, and after they got into the play-offs last season they were always going to be one of the favourites to be in and around the top two this time around.

Trotters boss Ian Evatt has been well-backed since he became the club's manager in 2020 and he has moulded a squad together that on paper looks to be very well rounded at third tier level.

But what are the predicted transfer values of some of Bolton's best players? FLW has tried to work out what some of their stars are worth at this current moment.

Josh Sheehan - £750,000

Sheehan's Bolton career so far has been rather unfortunate in spells since he made the move from Newport County two years ago.

The central midfielder had scored four League One goals already in his first few months at the club, only for that season to be cut short after rupturing his ACL.

After nearly a year on the sidelines, Sheehan returned last season and wasn't always a starter as he was eased back into action, but by the end of the campaign as Wanderers made it into the play-offs he was pretty much a regular under Evatt.

The 28-year-old is proving his worth this season though so far as part of a really solid midfield, and he has regained his place in the Wales squad too on the back of his performances.

Jack Iredale - £1 million

As far as free transfers go, Iredale was a pretty smart pickup by Bolton last summer from Cambridge United.

Having played much of the debut campaign under Evatt that he was available for at left wing-back, Iredale has moved into a three-man defensive unit for the 2023-24 season, allowing the more attacking Randell Williams to play at wing-back instead.

Despite missing the entire second half of last season with a knee injury, Iredale has slotted back into the starting 11 seamlessly and already has two goals and two assists to his name in League One, with three of those contributions coming in one match against Stevenage.

Iredale is a really well-rounded defender and is good on the ball too, so his valuation of £1 million is fair.

Ricardo Santos - £1.5 million

Santos has been Bolton's leader for a number of years, joining in 2020 when the club were in League Two and growing with Wanderers to become a top level third tier defender.

When fit, Santos is normally one of the first names on the team-sheet for Evatt and he is an absolute colossus at the back, and despite being 29 years of age now - not exactly in his youth - he's well-worth being valued at seven figures for what he brings to a team.

George Thomason - £2 million

22-year-old midfielder Thomason hasn't always been a regular starter at Bolton since his move from non-league Longridge Town over three years ago, but he's sure developing into a promising talent.

Wanderers did accept a bid of £1 million for Thomason during the summer transfer window from Bristol City, but the engine room operator chose to turn down the Robins in favour of not only staying at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, but also signing a new contract.

With more regular game-time like he is getting now and an extended deal, Thomason's value can only go up.

Dion Charles - £3.5 million

The crown jewel of Evatt's side is Charles, who was in non-league football until Accrington Stanley picked him up from Southport in 2019.

Charles' 19 League One goals in the 2020-21 season caught the attention of Evatt, who signed Charles in January 2022 after a contract dispute saw him frozen out at Stanley, and he's been a reliable goalscorer ever since.

Scoring 21 goals in all competitions last season, Charles is clearly one of, if not the best striker in League One, and he's hitting the back of the net in prolific nature in 2023-24 too.

Bolton recently tied Charles down to a new contract and any club who wants to try and sign him will have to pay big money.