Norwich City

‘Dinosaur’, ‘Clueless’ – Many Norwich fans hit back at Newcastle boss Steve Bruce after recent comments

1 hour ago

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce’s recent comments concerning Norwich City have caused quite a stir among fans of the Championship club. 

The Canaries moved one step closer to the Premier League and second-tier title yesterday by beating Derby County 1-0 at Pride Park.

Bar a remarkable collapse, Daniel Farke’s side are set to bounce straight back up at the first time of asking having proven a cut above in the Championship this term but it seems there are some that believe a change in approach will be necessary if they’re to survive next season.

Responding to a recent suggestion from Alan Shearer that his side should be more forward-thinking, Bruce suggested that playing in the attacking and expansive style that the Canaries do is a surefire way to get relegated.

He said (via Pink’Un): “I’m just going to use an example here, Norwich now, who are romping away with their attacking intent in the Championship.

“They started life in the Premier League and kept to those beliefs -‘that’s the way we’re going to play and that’s the way we’re going to go about it’ – and unfortunately you get relegated playing that way, so there’s a balance to everything, of course.”

Newcastle look as though they could be one of the sides that make way for Norwich in the Premier League this season as they’re one place above the bottom three.

Bruce’s comments appear to have ruffled some feathers at Carrow Road, with many supporters taking to Twitter to respond.

Read their reaction here:


