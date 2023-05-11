Dinamo Zagreb are weighing up a potential move to re-sign Ivan Sunjic from Birmingham City this summer.

According to Croatian outlet Germanijak, the current league leaders are considering a move to bring Sunjic back to the club.

Birmingham signed the 26-year-old for a club-record fee in 2019 from Zagreb, but his time at St. Andrew’s has not gone smoothly.

Does Ivan Sunjic have a future at Birmingham City?

The midfielder was a key part of the Blues’ squad in his first three seasons at the club but was loaned out to Hertha Berlin last summer.

Sunjic has featured 18 times for the Bundesliga outfit but has recently fallen out with returning manager Pal Dardai, which led to him receiving a suspension from the club.

Hertha Berlin are currently bottom of the German top flight and are staring down the barrel of relegation to 2. Bundesliga.

His last appearance for the club came off the bench in a 1-1 draw with rivals Mainz in March.

This also means that Hertha Berlin are unlikely to trigger their €2 million option to buy clause in their loan agreement with Birmingham.

What next for Ivan Sunjic?

The Croatian will return to England following the conclusion of the Bundesliga season, where he is likely to hold talks with manager John Eustace over his future.

It is understood that Hajduk Split are also interested in making a move for Sunjic but the player is not interested in signing for the club.

Both interested sides reportedly feel that he could be available for a relatively small fee this summer given he is now entering the final year of his contract with the Championship outfit.

However, it is not believed that he is a priority target in this transfer window due to how well-stocked the teams are in midfield.

Could Ivan Sunjic turn things around at Birmingham?

It is possible that Eustace opts to try and keep the midfielder for next season but no decision has yet been made official on where his future lies.

Birmingham have solid options in midfield themselves so may feel the need to simply cash in and move him on.

But his experience could prove useful to have in the dressing room and an in-form Sunjic would also be a good addition to the squad.

However, after his disastrous loan spell in Germany, perhaps a move away to kickstart his career may be needed.