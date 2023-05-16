Dimitar Berbatov has claimed that Michael Carrick has the potential to manage Manchester United one day.

The Bulgarian has praised the work that his former teammate is doing with Middlesbrough, as they chase promotion to the Premier League.

Berbatov played with Carrick at Old Trafford from 2008 to 2012, winning two Premier League titles together as key parts of the team.

The former striker has complimented Carrick’s intelligence as a player and believes that he is now showing that same intelligence as he transitions into management.

How has Michael Carrick fared at Middlesbrough?

The 41-year-old has overseen an impressive rise from the relegation battle into the play-offs, with just Coventry City now standing in Boro’s way from a trip to Wembley Stadium.

Berbatov also highlighted the work Wayne Rooney has done in management, having earned a lot of plaudits for his stint as Derby County manager.

The ex-Man United player has tipped both of his former teammates to earn the top job at Old Trafford at some point in the future.

“Not many players from my time at Manchester United have actually gone into management, but in my opinion, Wayne Rooney would like to be a future Manchester United manager and I’m pretty sure he’s going to be,” said Berbatov, via Betfred.

“He’s currently paying his dues in club management at the moment, gaining vital experience and getting better and better, so I’m pretty sure he will manage Manchester United one day.

“I’m sure Michael Carrick would also like to be Manchester United manager in the future.

“Anybody would want to manage the club they love, and he’s currently doing very well at Middlesbrough.

“Michael was a very intelligent player on the pitch, a midfield maestro, and he’s showing everybody that he’s a very intelligent manager too.”

Could Michael Carrick or Wayne Rooney become Manchester United manager in the future?

If both can continue on their current trajectory then it is possible they could get the United job in the future.

Carrick is the man of the moment, but it is easy to forget how well Rooney fared during his time at Derby, especially given the difficult circumstances.

If Boro can achieve promotion in the coming weeks then that will only serve to further strengthen Carrick’s rising reputation within the game.

Rooney has been out of the spotlight in recent months having gone to the US to manage his former side DC United, but he could yet make his return to English football and remind everyone of his ambitions in management.