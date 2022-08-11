Dilan Markanday shares message with Blackburn Rovers supporters after scoring against Hartlepool

Blackburn Rovers winger Dilan Markanday has taken to Twitter to share a message with the club’s supporters after scoring in his side’s clash with Hartlepool United last night.

Rovers booked their place in the second round of the League Cup by securing a 4-0 victory over their League Two opponents.

Markanday was handed the opportunity to showcase his talent in this particular fixture and went on to produce an encouraging performance.

Blackburn opened the scoring in the 32nd minute as Scott Wharton planted a header into the back of the net from Tyler Morton’s corner.

Following the break, Bradley Dack doubled Rovers’ advantage before Tyrhys Dolan added a third.

Markanday netted Blackburn’s fourth goal of the evening in the 73rd minute after being teed up by Dack.

Blackburn will face Bradford City in the next round of the competition later this month.

Before their meeting with the Bantams, Rovers are scheduled to take on West Bromwich Albion, Reading and Sheffield United in the Championship.

Reflecting on yesterday’s triumph on Twitter, Markanday has thanked the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated at Ewood Park.

The winger posted: “First professional goal and through to the next round.

“Thanks for the support.”

First professional goal and through to the next round. Thanks for the support👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/NVHYmTYL6P — Dilan Markanday (@DilanMarkanday) August 10, 2022

The Verdict

Having achieved a personal milestone in last night’s fixture, Markanday will now be looking to provide an abundance of creativity in the Championship in the coming months.

As well as netting his first goal at senior level against Hartlepool, the winger produced two key passes and completed two successful dribbles as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 8.31.

After being forced to watch on from the sidelines for Blackburn’s opening two league fixtures, Markanday could potentially be handed the opportunity to impress against West Brom this weekend due to the nature of his display in yesterday’s game.

When you consider that Blackburn have won three games in a row in all competitions this season, they will unquestionably be brimming with confidence heading into their showdown with the Baggies.

