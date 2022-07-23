Dike starts: The strongest West Brom XI Bruce can field as Middlesbrough clash looms

With this summer being Steve Bruce’s first in charge of West Brom, the Baggies boss has been keen to get to work and make signings that both suit him and will allow his side to push for promotion next season.

The club have made a number of impressive additions so far, only paying for one transfer so far and Baggies fans will no doubt be happy with who they’ve brought in so far.

There is certainly still some work to be done before the end of the transfer window but heading into the first game of the season against Middlesbrough next weekend, Albion look to be in decent shape.

With that in mind, here we take a look at what could be West Brom’s strongest XI for the game.

We start in goal with David Button. As it stands, Button and Alex Palmer are the only goalkeepers on the books with no replacement yet brought in for Sam Johnstone. However, Button has experience on his side and having made ten appearances keeping four clean sheets for the Baggies last season, he will be hoping to get off to a good start and make a good case for himself.

In the back four we see Conor Townsend, Dara O’Shea, Semi Ajayi and Darnell Furlong. All four have played regularly for Albion despite O’Shea having missed out on some action due to an injury last season. However, they know how to play with one another as a unit.

We then see new signing Jason Molumby joined Jake Livermore in midfield. Molumby played regularly for the Baggies whilst on loan last season and captain Livermore has plenty of experience which will help against a good side like Boro.

Many fans may have been hoping to see Okay Yokuslu involved following his arrival at the Hawthorns but Bruce has admitted he may need a couple of weeks before being involved.

In front of the two we have Karlan Grant joined by new additions John Swift and Jed Wallace. Grant got 18 goals for the Baggies last season and will be hoping to build upon that tally. Meanwhile with Swift and Wallace having got 17 goals and 25 assists between them at their respective clubs last season, they will be hoping to significantly strengthen the Albion attack.

Finally, we have Daryl Dike up front. He struggled with an injury last season but if he will be hoping he can stay fit and have an impact in the season ahead.