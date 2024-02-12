Highlights Daryl Dike's time at West Brom has been plagued by injuries, limiting his impact on the team.

Despite his impressive goal-scoring record in the MLS and on loan at Barnsley, Dike has struggled to find consistent playing time and form for the Baggies.

His recent nine-minute cameo against Ipswich Town, which ended in injury, highlights the frustrating nature of his time at West Brom and raises doubts about his future contribution to the team.

Daryl Dike's nine-minute cameo against Ipswich Town ended in disaster with the striker picking up yet another serious-looking injury.

The Baggies have put on an impressive display so far this year, currently sitting fifth in the table and with one eye on the play-offs at the end of the campaign.

While there is still a long way to go, the goalscoring feats of players like Brandon Thomas-Asante and John Swift have helped carry them up the table, although the club's 43 goals scored is the second-lowest from the teams in the top half of the table.

This is partially down to the long-term injuries of Dike, who has failed to get consistent time on the pitch due to injuries following his multi-million pound move from the MLS two years ago.

Dike joined West Brom for a huge fee in January 2022

After an impressive spell on loan at Barnsley that saw him net nine times in 19 league matches, West Brom made the decision to sign Dike on a four-and-a-half year contract in January 2022.

He also scored 10 times in 18 matches during his final season in the MLS for Orlando City, which prompted the £7 million move to the Baggies in January 2022.

West Brom were hoping that the striker could bring his goal scoring record to the Hawthorns, with nobody other than Karlan Grant netting double figures for the club that season, with forwards like Andy Carroll struggling to find the net.

Unfortunately, Dike wouldn't get the chance to improve the Baggies' fortunes, with injuries striking him down before he could make his mark on the team.

Related West Brom: Somewhat surprise managerial claims emerge amid Carlos Corberan success Ivan Juric has been mooted as a potential replacement for the Spaniard

Injuries meant Dike has failed to provide value for his transfer fee

Despite the big fee and big expectations, it would be difficult to call Dike's move to the Hawthorns anything but a failure so far.

His recent nine-minute cameo against Ipswich Town, which saw him being subbed on, then off, due to injury, just highlighted how difficult his time at the Hawthorns has been.

The striker is in his third season with the Baggies, with injuries completely hampering his time at the club. A hamstring injury in his first year limited him to just two appearances with the club, with no goals to show for his £7 million transfer fee.

While he second year at the club was more fruitful, he still missed most of the first half of the campaign with thigh problems. When he did return to the first team in December, he did manage seven goals in the league for West Brom, although he could only help his side finish in ninth place in the table.

When he did play, Dike was an impressive forward for the club. His 0.52 goals per game put him among the top 15% of players in the division, while he also managed to be in the top 10% of players for touches in the box, showing how he did get himself in good positions to score when he wasn't on the treatment table.

Dike did struggle with keeping the ball, however, with a pass accuracy of just 63.3% last season. At this level, being able to accurately pass the ball in order to keep possession is a must, with a number of clubs excelling in fast-paced counter-attacks once winning the ball back.

The American striker clearly has his positives, and as a poacher with very little involvement in the build-up play he could excel. He uses his strength well to bully defenders, and can use his speed to get in behind to finish chances easily. Unfortunately, it is just his fitness which has let him down at the club.

No matter how well he could have performed, playing just 29 matches in three seasons in the Championship is simply not good enough.

Daryl Dike's statistics for West Brom - Transfermarkt Season Appearances Minutes Goals Assists 2021/22 2 84 0 0 2022/23 23 1201 7 1 2023/24 4 49 0 0

Sadly, he ended last season with another injury, this time with his Achilles tendon being the cause of his suffering.

This kept him out of the side for another nine months, before finally returning to the pitch for West Brom at the start of 2024. With no goals in four league games so far this year, things are not looking great for the American.

With Baggies boss Carlos Corberan confirming that the injury is the same foot as his previous Achilles injury, fans must be fearing the worst for their striker. While the severity of the issue is unknown, it looks likely he will be out for a significant period of time.

All that being said, it is hard to call the move anything other than a flop. With Capology estimating that Dike earns £32,000 per week, and is one of the top earners at the club, you cannot claim that he is earning his money on the pitch, nor has he made up for the bumper transfer fee the club paid for him in 2022.

His nine-minute cameo against Ipswich typifies his struggles so far, and with another 18 months left on his deal, the Baggies will not know what to do with the striker until then. It looks like he can perform when given a consistent run of games, but his injury record makes that impossible.