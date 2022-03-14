Dike in: Is this West Brom’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit?

Steve Bruce has endured a tough start to life in charge of West Brom, even if there have been some positives in recent weeks.

Albion followed up a win at Hull with a comeback draw against Huddersfield last time out, and whilst it’s likely to be too little too late in terms of reaching the top six this season, it does offer some hope for the future.

Even now, Bruce may already have one eye on next season and individuals will be playing to be part of his squad. And, here we look at the best XI we feel he has right now…

Despite an unconvincing display last time out, Sam Johnstone is a reliable keeper and arguably up there with the best in the league, so he is going to play even if there are serious doubts about his future.

Sticking with the 3-5-2 formation that has served Albion well in the past two games, Matt Clarke offers a good balance down the left of the three, with Kyle Bartley a solid option in the middle.

On the right, Semi Ajayi has the shirt but Dara O’Shea could be the long-term answer in that position. The Irishman suffered a serious ankle injury that halted his progress but prior to that he was a quality performer, so he deserves a start if he can get back to those levels.

In midfield, there’s sure to be plenty of debate and fans will hope that this is an area the club strengthen in the summer. But, for now, Jake Livermore’s experience makes him a regular, whilst Alex Mowatt has shown he can be a good player in the Championship over the years, even if he has struggled at The Hawthorns.

Alongside those two, Taylor Gardner-Hickman has been the one major positive of the campaign, and he has to play in the middle with the energy that he brings.

Conor Townsend is an easy choice down the left flank, with Darnell Furlong an easy pick if Gardner-Hickman is taking up a central role.

Up top, there are plenty of options for Bruce, although few have impressed this season. Karlan Grant’s 13 goals make him the most prolific player at the club by far, so he warrants a start.

Alongside him, Daryl Dike arrived with a brilliant reputation and if he can get back to the form he showed at Barnsley, Albion will have one of the top strikers in the Championship, so his return from injury offers optimism moving forward.

That would leave the likes of Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson and Andy Carroll as options from the bench, proving there is depth in attack for Bruce.

How many of these players remain at West Brom at the end of the season remains to be seen, and the fans are rightly going to demand major changes in the summer. However, for now, that is perhaps the best XI Bruce has as they look to keep their faint play-off hopes alive.

Thoughts? What do you think Albion’s best XI is? Let us know in the comments below.