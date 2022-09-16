Dijksteel starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Rotherham United on Saturday

Middlesbrough are in desperate need of three points to erase the memory of their terrible first half performance in defeat to Cardiff City in midweek.

Boro gave away three incredibly sloppy goals to go into half time 3-0 down to the unfancied Bluebirds, and they are currently only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

There were so many individual errors involved in the goals in midweek, that it is unlikely Chris Wilder drops every player who made a mistake, but with substitutes coming on and playing a part in a much improved second half display, changes will be on the former Sheffield United boss’ mind.

Zack Steffen is back and available to play the game and will likely come in for Liam Roberts.

Here, we are predicting four changes from the side that lined up against Cardiff…

The other three changes are as follows: Anfernee Dijksteel replaces Paddy McNair, Marc Bola comes in for Matt Clarke and Duncan Watmore steps in for Alex Mowatt.

Clarke looked like a very shrewd signing after he was picked up from Brighton and Hove Albion at the back end of the transfer window, but the left sided centre back has not been up to the levels required and expected so far, and Bola is an able replacement to come in.

Dijksteel probably offers better one versus one defending and ball carrying capabilities at right centre back than an out of form McNair, and the former could potentially be introduced from the bench in midfield to shore things up, if Boro go ahead in the game.

Lastly, Watmore steps in for Mowatt to increase the side’s attacking threat, with Riley McGree dropping back into a more box-to-box role.