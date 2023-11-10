Highlights Elliot Lee has been a standout performer for Wrexham and has helped elevate the club's game to the next level in League Two.

Birmingham City's interest in Lee is understandable, as he is a Championship-level player playing in a lower division.

However, Wrexham is financially backed and not under pressure to sell, so it may take an unrefusable offer for them to consider selling Lee. Birmingham may need to consider other targets.

Birmingham City are interested in signing Wrexham AFC midfielder Elliot Lee, according to a report from The Sun.

Lee joined the Red Dragons back in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer from Luton Town.

The 28-year-old was crucial to the club’s rise through the National League, scoring 12 goals in 45 league appearances.

Lee, who can play in midfield as well as be more advanced, has continued that fine form this season, netting 10 goals and recording two assists in 16 League Two games so far.

His form for Wrexham doesn’t seem to have gone unnoticed, with this report stating that Birmingham manager Wayne Rooney is keen on landing the 28-year-old in January.

Elliot Lee's stats per club (As it stands November 9th, per Transfermarkt) Teams Apps Goals Assists Luton Town 123 30 9 Wrexham AFC 70 24 2 Charlton Athletic 39 4 4 Oxford United 20 6 3 Colchester United 19 3 2 West Ham United 7 1 0 Barnsley FC 6 0 0 Blackpool FC 4 0 0

Would Elliot Lee be a good signing for Birmingham City?

Here, we have asked some of the writers at Football League World for their thoughts on Birmingham’s interest in Lee and if Wrexham would sell the midfielder.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

Lee has struggled to be a standout performer throughout his career, but that has all changed since joining Wrexham.

The 28-year-old has gone from being a forgotten man to being one that is really crucial in this Wrexham side.

A lot of people think Paul Mullin is crucial to the team, and he definitely is, but Lee has helped the club take their game to the next level.

Lee is a Championship player playing in League Two, so it isn’t a surprise that a team from that division is looking at the player.

The Wrexham man does have a similarity to how Rooney used to play the game; he plays off the striker, who can run in behind but can also drop deep and get on the ball.

It is understandable why Birmingham are looking at him, and you can see Rooney wanting that type of player as he looks to bolster and improve his side. However, it is likely that Wrexham are going to dig their heels in and refuse to sell one of their best players.

As we all know, Wrexham are well financially backed, meaning that for a League Two side, they are under no pressure to sell. So, it is likely going to take an unrefusable offer for the club to even consider selling Lee, and therefore, it might get to a point where Birmingham move on, as the price may be too high even for them.

Ned Holmes

It's no surprise that EFL teams are sitting up and taking notice of Elliot Lee's form at Wrexham.

The 28-year-old is playing the best football of his career for Phil Parkinson's side and has re-established himself as a goal threat, having scored 24 goals since the start of last season, after showing that side of him with Luton Town a few years ago.

Birmingham City could do with more goals across their side, with Jay Stansfield shouldering a lot of the burden this term, and signing Lee could provide that - though we shouldn't underestimate that it will be a challenge to step up to Championship level.

He's set to enter the final 18 months of his contract and the move to the second tier will appeal to him but given their financial might, prising him away from Wrexham midway through their promotion challenge is not going to be easy.

As such, you wonder whether Blues might be better chasing other targets.