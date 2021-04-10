‘Dig deep’, ‘That’s the end of that then’ – Many QPR fans react to message from ace on his future

A number of Queens Park Rangers supporters have been reacting to the latest comments from Charlie Austin that he is keen to return to the club next season if the Rs can show ambition to challenge for promotion.

Austin arrived at QPR for his second spell with the club in the winter window arriving on loan from West Brom, and he has proven to be a very astute signing by Mark Warburton. The 31-year-old has managed to chip in with six important goals during his 17 appearances in the Championship, while he has also been averaging 1.8 shots per game (Sofascore).

The forward’s experience in and around the dressing room has played a vital role in helping to transform the Rs’ fortunes in the Championship. He has been able to help get the best out of some of the cub’s bright young attacking talents around him, which has been crucial in helping them climb the table and away from any potential relegation zone.

The 31-year-old is facing a really uncertain future in the summer when he returns to West Brom, with Austin not likely to be a firm part of the Baggies plans for next term unless something dramatic changes. That means that he will need to find the right club for himself to join so that he can get regular game time and get back to his best in front of goal.

Speaking to West London Sport, Austin has suggested that he is going to want to stay with QPR next season if the club can show him that they have ambition to challenge for promotion to the Premier League next season.

He said: “Would I like to stay? Of course, if the opportunity is there. But it all comes down to what the club want to do.

“I want to have a go and be in a team that’s winning games of football – pretty much what we’ve been doing.

“I want to have a go at getting a team back into the Premier League and then who knows what happens after that. I want to be fighting with a team to get promotion.”

Many QPR fans were worried that this means he might not stay with the club for next term, while others were hoping it would be the kick start the club needs to show ambition to challenge for promotion.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

