“Difficult to see where the next win is coming from” – EFL pundit issues verdict on QPR’s chances of being relegated

EFL pundit Sam Parkin believes Queens Park Rangers may not be able to secure Championship safety until the final few games of the campaign, speaking on the What the EFL?! podcast.

With predecessor Neil Critchley winning just one of his 12 games in charge, current boss Gareth Ainsworth has been left with an unenviable task as he looks to turn things around at Loftus Road and help the club to secure a respectable league finish.

The former Wycombe Wanderers manager wasn’t able to get off to the perfect start on Saturday though, with a brace from Sam Gallagher and a Sammie Szmodics goal consigning the hosts to a 3-1 defeat at Loftus Road.

Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded over 150 years ago! True False

They now sit in 18th position and are just eight points adrift of the relegation zone now, having spent time at the top of the table under Michael Beale earlier in the season.

However, the current Rangers boss endured a poor end to his time at Loftus Road and QPR have struggled to recover ever since then, leaving them in the sticky situation they currently find themselves in.

With Ilias Chair coming off at the weekend in a further blow, joining Lyndon Dykes and Chris Willock on the sidelines, pundit Parkin is concerned about the West London side.

He said: “I think it could go down to the last few games [the relegation battle].

“I just can’t see when they’re going to turn this around at the moment, with their two best players missing.

“He divides opinion like no other, Lyndon Dykes, but he’d be in the team right now and he’d be their best bet of getting a goal. So difficult, [it’s] really difficult to see where the next win is coming from.”

The Verdict:

The fact they were unable to bring in other attackers during the winter window was disappointing and that’s why they had to settle for the released Chris Martin in the end.

Unfortunately, they won’t be forcing their way into the promotion mix now but they need to be looking up rather than down, because they could easily be sucked into the relegation battle if they crack under pressure.

How they respond to Saturday’s setback will show just how much character the squad has – and you would back Ainsworth to turn their form around before the season ends.

Their results need to improve sooner rather than later in fairness – but they were unlucky on Saturday because Lewis Travis and Joe Rankin-Costello’s assists were world-class and it’s difficult to defend against that.

In terms of their upcoming games before the international break, they could easily beat Rotherham United, Blackpool and Birmingham City. And they may even fancy their chances of getting something from the game against Watford.