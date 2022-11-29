“Difficult to see the logic” – QPR decision potentially facing Coventry City’s Mark Robins: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City boss, Mark Robins, is a potential candidate to succeed Michael Beale at QPR, sources have revealed to Football League World at the start of this week.

Beale has turned his back on the R’s in favour of a move back to Rangers, leaving QPR on the lookout for his successor heading into the final weeks of the mid-season World Cup break.

Football League World understands that Robins is someone on QPR’s shortlist when it comes to replacing Beale, with the West London outfit able to afford an compensation that needs to be paid to lure him out of Coventry.

Our writers discuss whether a move across the Championship from Coventry to QPR might appeal to Robins:

Ned Holmes

This is a tough one but I have the feeling Mark Robins may want to stick it out until at least the end of the season to see how far he can take the project at Coventry City.

It makes sense that QPR are keen and, as FLW has revealed, they’re able to pay his compensation, but tempting him to make the switch will be tougher.

There’s no doubt in my mind that this season represents an excellent opportunity for the Sky Blues to secure a top six place and the form they showed before the World Cup break was proof they’ve got it in them.

Given what he’s achieved at the club so far, you’d think Robins will be keen to make the most of that.

The off-field issues at the club may mean he’s tempted but I can’t see him leaving midway through the season.

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

I imagine there is always some sort of temptation there when things like this arise, the possibility of what could be elsewhere, etc, but the grass is not always greener on the other side, as the saying goes.

As such, whilst he could be tempted, I do believe Mark Robins will see out the season at the CBS Arena.

Coventry are in a fantastic position in the Championship at the moment, with their 11th place ranking incredibly deceptive.

Win even just one of their two games in hand that they have over most of the teams above them and the Sky Blues would be as high as 5th.

With Doug King claiming the club won’t be sellers in January, too, if his takeover goes through, Robins may well keep hold of his three star players through yet another transfer window.

Given their position and form already this season, and the fact they may keep hold of their best players until at least the summer, I think there is a possibility for Robins to achieve something really special at Coventry this campaign and with this group of players.

As such, I don’t think he will be tempted into the QPR switch.

Alfie Burns

There will be temptation there because there always is, and the fact that QPR have such a good, young exciting team will add to that for Robins. However, it’s difficult to see the logic in him making a move mid-season.

Robins’ project at Coventry, in my eyes, is an equally exciting one and he’s got his own vibrant squad that could achieve so much in the Championship.

After a tough start to the season for the Sky Blues (which was completely out of their hands), they’ve moved into the top-half of the table before the World Cup and are only two points adrift of the top-six.

They are hot on the heels of clubs like QPR sitting in seventh and that’s going to only add to Robins’ desire when it comes to seeing the job through at the CBS Arena. The likes of Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres are some of the most exciting talents to be working with in the division and there’s every chance they can lead Coventry towards something special.

That’s what achieving a top-six finish would be for Coventry and Robins: special. Considering where they’ve come from in the EFL and the adversity they’ve suffered, it would be a huge story to see them in the conversation when it comes to a Premier League return.

The romance of that outweighs jumping ship to QPR.