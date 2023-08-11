Highlights Rangers are interested in signing Leicester City defender Harry Souttar on a loan deal, as confirmed by broadcaster Geoff Peters.

Souttar has struggled to force his way into Leicester's plans and may benefit from a move to Rangers, where he can showcase his skills and possibly play in European competitions.

However, the terms of the deal might be a sticking point, as Leicester may want to recoup some of the £15 million they paid for Souttar and a permanent move could be the only option if they decide to part ways.

Souttar was on the bench for the Foxes’ opening game against Coventry City, failing to make it onto the pitch, while he wasn’t in the matchday squad for the game against Burton Albion.

Peters also adds that other clubs are said to be monitoring the situation for a player who only joined the club in the January transfer window from Stoke City.

The defender played 12 times in the top flight, and while the club were relegated, many expected Souttar to excel in the Championship, but he has struggled to force his way into Enzo Maresca’s plans.

As we wait to see if Rangers confirm their interest with an offer, writers at Football League World have shared whether they think Souttar would be a good signing for Rangers and if Leicester should sell the defender.

Brett Worthington

It seems that despite performing well in the Championship before with Stoke, Souttar doesn’t fit into Leicester’s plans for this campaign.

The centre-back has struggled to force his way into Maresca’s plans, and therefore, if he is to be moved on, Leicester would ideally like to recoup some of the £15 million they paid for him.

But, given he has a contract until 2028 and the fee Leicester would probably want, it seems clubs may only be willing to offer a loan deal.

So it comes down to whether Maresca and Leicester think it makes sense to let the defender leave on loan, or if they are not going to get any money for him, he may as well stay at the club.

For Rangers, they would be adding a very commanding defender who has shown at Stoke and on the international stage that he is a very good defender. For whatever reason, it hasn’t worked at the King Power, and it now seems for him, it may be best to move on.

The Gers can offer the player possible European football, and he already has connections as his brother joined the club not long ago. So, if Maresca doesn’t fancy the defender, it may be best that he moves on this summer for both parties.

Alfie Burns

Souttar's skillset would really suit the Scottish Premiership and, of course, he's got more than enough ability to go to a big club like Rangers and make an impact.

If Maresca doesn't fancy Souttar in the Championship, that's obviously not ideal for the player, who has proven pedigree at the level - he knows he can be a top player if utilised and it will be a sore point if he's seen as nothing more than squad depth.

A move, then, might well appeal.

The sticking point is going to be the terms of what Rangers are willing to offer and what Leicester would want to recoup. It's difficult to see Rangers stumping up the cash Leicester would want for a permanent deal and, in all honesty, it's difficult to see how a loan suits the Foxes.

They are building for the long-term under Maresca, which is a plan that, if executed, shuts the door on a return after a year in Scotland. If there's going to be a parting of ways this summer, a permanent move is surely the only option. Otherwise, Leicester might as well keep Souttar around for what looks likely to be a long season and see if he can adapt his style to what Maresca is after.