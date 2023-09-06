Highlights Despite a strong start to the season, Birmingham City's head coach, John Eustace, is being linked with a potential move to Rangers if their current manager, Mick Beale, is let go.

Eustace has just under two years left on his contract with Birmingham and may receive a new contract offer if the club continues to perform well.

While there are temptations with the Rangers job, Eustace should consider staying at Birmingham, where the team is heading in the right direction and has the potential for a return to the Premier League.

After a fantastic start to the 2023-24 Championship season with plenty of new players and a fresh ownership structure, the last thing that Birmingham City would want to see is another club cavorting their head coach John Eustace.

Despite his only managerial job before his appointment last summer being at non-league Kidderminster Harriers, Eustace had a growing reputation as a coach for both Queens Park Rangers and the Republic of Ireland national team.

That led to his appointment at the Blues as their new boss, and despite his hands being tied in certain ways in his first season in charge, Eustace managed to guide them away from relegation trouble.

The start to the new season has gone perhaps better than the Solihull-born coach could have imagined, with City sitting in fourth position after five matches and are still unbeaten in league action.

Despite being just a month into the campaign though, the vultures are already starting to circle as according to the Daily Mail, Scottish giants Rangers are keeping a close eye on Eustace in case they part company with Mick Beale.

Beale is coming under increasing scrutiny despite only being in the post at Ibrox for just over nine months, having been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the play-off round, and they already trail Celtic by four points in the Scottish Premiership table.

Eustace is seen as an ideal potential successor to Beale if things continue to go awry, but it would surely take a lot to prize him away from his current role.

What is John Eustace's current Birmingham City situation?

Last summer, Eustace was appointed to a three-year contract at Birmingham, with the board at the time showing their faith in him despite a lack of managerial experience.

That means he has just under two years remaining at St Andrew's, and with the start the club have had this season it would be no surprise if there was a new contract on the table in the near future.

Will John Eustace consider leaving Birmingham City for Rangers?

A couple of FLW's writers have been asked for their view on a potential move to Ibrox for Eustace - let's see what they have to say.

Ben Wignall

I can see the potential benefits of moving to Rangers if I am Eustace.

There is regular European football on offer, with the UEFA Europa League being the competition that the Gers are playing in for 2023-24, and their current manager Mick Beale has been backed to the tune of €16 million worth of signings this summer.

As Rangers showed a couple of years ago, they are capable of reaching a European final with the right squad and under the correct management, but is it worth giving up a very exciting project at Birmingham for? I'm not so sure.

Tom Wagner's revolution - especially with NFL legend Tom Brady on board - is a potentially fruitful one and when the time is right, Eustace will probably be able to land himself an extended contract and a bigger wage should the results carry on an upward trajectory.

Whilst there are temptations that come with the Rangers job, the Scottish Premiership is barely competitive and with Birmingham better placed than they have been for a long time for a return to the Premier League, Eustace should stay where he is.

Alfie Burns

There's plenty of scope to argue a case where Eustace stays in Birmingham.

The Blues are heading in the right direction under their new American owners, who have brought a vibrant atmosphere to St Andrew's in the early weeks of the Championship season. Not just that, but Eustace's side look really competitive and have a good tally of points on the board already.

If there's genuinely belief that the club can do something this season and challenge the top-six, it's not really a project that needs much selling.

There is a lure when it comes to Rangers, though, you've got to say.

There's regular European football at Ibrox and the chance to challenge for trophies year after year. Rangers - alongside Celtic, Manchester United and Liverpool - are arguably one of the biggest clubs in Britain, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Eustace lunge at any opportunity to move there.

The job at Ibrox comes with a warning, of course, with Mick Beale finding it tough at the moment, largely due to the demand for Champions League football on a regular basis and the desire to get back ahead of Celtic in the silverware battle.

Eustace wouldn't find the job at Rangers an easy one, and he will probably look at Beale and recognise how tough it could be. Yet, if the opportunity came to move, it's difficult to see him saying no.

It would probably take Birmingham's current trajectory gathering even more pace.