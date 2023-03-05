“Difficult to see a way back for him” – Does Ian Poveda have a Leeds future after Blackpool spell? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackpool secured the service of Ian Poveda on loan from Leeds United back in the summer transfer window.

Poveda has had very few opportunities at Leeds in his career, making just 20 appearances in all competitions.

A loan with Blackburn Rovers was ruined by a serious injury last season before it could get going, heightening the interest in how he would do at Bloomfield Road with Blackpool.

The 23-year-old has registered a goal and an assist in 18 Championship appearances this season for the struggling Tangerines, impressing without blowing the division away with his quality.

Our writers look ahead to what the future might hold for the winger and his prospects of making a go of things at Leeds:

Toby Wilding

To be brutally honest, it does not feel like Poveda’s long-term Leeds United prospects look all that great when you consider what he has done in the EFL.

Admittedly, there can be no denying that there have been plenty of flashes of promise from the winger, while injuries haven’t helped either, but he just hasn’t been delivering enough of an impact on a regular basis.

Indeed, a return of two goals and three assists in 28 Championship games across his time at Blackburn and Blackpool, doesn’t feel like enough for a player in his position, to force his way into a Leeds side whose aim is of course to firmly establish themselves in the top-flight once more.

Add in the form and potential of Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville, as well experience of Jack Harrison at Elland Road, and you feel it would be hard for Poveda to force his way up the pecking order at Leeds, meaning he may need to think about another move elsewhere for the summer.

Ben Wignall

Poveda is still a raw talent and he does have some very good technical abilities, but he is 23 years of age now and if he was good enough to be playing for Leeds in the Premier League, he would be right now.

Yes, he can still improve due to the age he is at, but the fact he’s not been a regular starter at Blackpool under both Michael Appleton and Mick McCarthy tells its own story.

Poveda’s contract at Elland Road expires next summer, and if Leeds did get relegated to the Championship and had to cash in on some assets, then I could see him potentially being around the squad to try and prove himself.

However, if they stay in the top flight then I wouldn’t be shocked to see him loaned out again or even sold – he needs to have shown far more than he already has done to be around the United squad in the Premier League.

Alfie Burns

It’s difficult to see a way back for him at Elland Road.

Leeds could very well be a Championship side again next season but they have moved on from the likes of Poveda, who hasn’t pulled up enough trees out on loan.

There’s a depth of wingers at the club now with Luis Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto, Jack Harrison, Crysencio Summerville and even a versatile option like Brenden Aaronson. Whilst you wouldn’t expect the club to retain all those players if they were relegated, they’d have a good chance of keeping some, which would shut the door on opportunities for Poveda.

So, if there is little chance of him getting back into the picture in the EFL, he’s got pretty much no chance if Leeds retain their Premier League status.

That’s the brutal reality of the situation for Poveda, who is also out of contract in the summer of 2024.

You’d think, then, that Leeds will either be looking to cash-in or reach an agreement for another club to pay up what remains of the winger’s contract at Elland Road.