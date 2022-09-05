“Difficult to say..” – Barnsley fan pundit reacts to Tykes’ signing of 23-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley completed a deal to bring in Tom Edwards before the close of business in the summer transfer window, ensuring they had another body to add to their backline.

The player has joined on a loan deal from Stoke and will now no doubt relish the chance to get some more regular football under his belt at Oakwell, with the Tykes desperate to try and push back towards the Championship again.

The 23-year-old has already been out on various loan spells in his career, joining Fleetwood Town in League One and making eleven appearances for the club back in the 2020/21 season. After putting in some solid work in the third tier of English football, he was then given the opportunity to make the switch to the MLS and to the New York Red Bulls for two campaigns.

It was with the American side that he thrived, featuring 47 times and becoming a fairly frequent member of their first-team squad. He even bagged two assists as a full-back and proved that he can now cut it in competitive action on a regular basis.

Now back in the UK, he has been allowed to leave on a short-term deal again rather than staying with his parent club. This time it’s to Barnsley in League One again and the side will be hoping to see more of the best from Edwards this year. Barnsley’s Football League World fan pundit Joe Beardsall is also unsure of what to expect when it comes to the defender but is happy that his side have been able to add a right-back to their ranks at the very least.

Speaking about the deal, he said:”It’s difficult to say how impressive Tom Edwards is going to be at this stage. I haven’t seen too much of him but I know he’s gone and played in the MLS under Gerhard Struber actually I believe, who is a former Barnsley boss, and I know he’s got a decent amount of appearances for a young lad so that’s good that he’s played quite a bit of mens football.

“It’s hard to really know what to expect until he puts on that red shirt and he starts playing but we did need some right-back cover, that was one of the two main positions we needed filling alongside a striker, so the fact that we’ve managed to get someone in is a good start. Obviously, only time will tell to see how good he is and whether he is going to be an adequate replacement for Callum Brittain who we lost in the summer.”

The Verdict

Tom Edwards is somewhat of an unknown quantity in England, with the vast majority of his playing time coming via the MLS and his loan with the NY Red Bulls.

In fact, the last time he took on League One with Fleetwood, he was a bit-part player and managed only a handful of games during his short-term deal there. That wasn’t to say that he wasn’t good enough but he just simply wasn’t given enough action on the pitch to make a judgement of what he is capable of.

Having now played at the highest level in America, taking on the third tier this time around should be a different outcome. He is experienced and has played against some very talented opposition, so you would feel that he can be a much better player and play much more regularly in League One now.

Whether he will get the chance, as Joe says, remains to be seen. If he does get on the field though, expect a different player compared to the player everybody saw at Fleetwood.