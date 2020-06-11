‘Difficult to process’ – Stephen Henderson issues Nottingham Forest claim that may surprise fans

Stephen Henderson has reflected on his time at Nottingham Forest, admitting that he felt he was the “best goalkeeper” at the club before departing the City Ground in the summer.

Henderson was brought to the City Ground from Philippe Montanier in 2016, following his departure from Charlton Athletic after the Addicks were relegated to League One.

Initially brought in as cover for Dorus de Vries, Henderson quickly became Forest’s number one following the Dutchman’s move to Celtic, before he was sidelined for six months due to an Achilles injury.

Henderson then fell out of favour at the City Ground, and following unimpressive loan spells at Wycombe and Portsmouth, Henderson left the City Ground upon the expiry of his contract in the summer.

Speaking in an interview with the 42, Henderson said that in the 2018/19 campaign, Aitor Karanka told him he was free to leave, with the likes of Costel Pantilimon, Jordan Smith and Luke Steele ahead of him in the pecking order.

Henderson, though, believed that he was the “best goalkeeper” at the City Ground, saying: “What made it worse was that I still believed I was the best goalkeeper at the club.

“That added salt to the wounds. When I looked around – and this is no disrespect to Costel Pantilimon and Luke Steele, who are both great lads – I felt I was better than the other goalies.

“Watching someone else playing on a Saturday when you believe you’re a better player, but you’re training with lads who are 16 and 17, it was difficult to process.”

Brice Samba is now Forest’s number one goalkeeper, keeping 14 clean sheets in 35 appearances since arriving from Caen in the summer.

Henderson, meanwhile, plays for Premier League side Crystal Palace, however he is yet to make an appearance for the Eagles.

The Verdict

Henderson’s injury ultimately played a part in his downfall at the City Ground and in his career.

He looked to be a really talented goalkeeper before his move to the City Ground, but various managerial changes also had a part to play in him falling out of favour at Forest.

He should be on the lookout for a new club heading into the summer.