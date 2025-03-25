This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are far from out of the woods as far as relegation is concerned, but already they are likely looking towards the summer.

It has been a difficult season for Stoke, who still have plenty to play for, but for all the wrong reasons, as we enter the final few games of the season.

The picture could have looked worse were it not for the useful loans of Ali Al-Hamadi and Ashley Phillips.

It’s therefore of little surprise that both those names came up when we asked our Stoke City Fan Pundit, Sam, for two Stoke City predictions for this summer's transfer window.

Related Exclusive: Stoke City may "have to sell" £4.3m star this summer Lee Hendrie believes the Potters may struggle to keep hold of the midfielder beyond this season.

Stoke backed to hold onto two loanees

Speaking to Football League World, Sam said: “So in terms of predictions, it's more on what Stoke might do in terms of the approach, obviously a change of head of recruitment, maybe we will go in a different direction to what we've seen before.

“However, my prediction is to do with two loan players that Stoke currently have, and it's Ashley Phillips and it's Ali Al-Hamadi.

“I think it's one where Stoke may look to go back in for them. Now, I think a permanent move is more likely for Al-Hamadi. However, I think will Tottenham potentially allow Ashley Phillips out on loan for another season, maybe? Or are they looking to get him in permanently or looking for him to go to a better or bigger club, that’s maybe flourishing better in the Championship or Premier League? I'm not too sure.

“But I think Stoke will try to go for both of them. So, prediction-wise: Ashley Phillips, maybe a loan for another season.

“I think it's just it's become one where he's been a rock at the back and it's been whoever's going to him, in what's been a very tricky season he's one of the few players that have stood out with the likes Viktor Johansson.

“So, I think that's one that Stoke should try. I think they will try. However, I think it's going to be a tough battle. It's going to be another difficult one, because we're competing with sides. But maybe we do manage to get him back for a second loan, which would be absolutely great news, but would be a very tough one to carry out.

“So next up with that is Ali Al-Hamadi. I think this one's more looking at a permanent move for him.

“I think the impact he’s had, yes, don’t get me wrong, he hasn't been able to get the goals as much as he would have liked, but the impact he has, the role that he has within the team and I think just what he brings to the table, a lot of Stoke fans are enjoying that. I think Mark Robins is as well.

“Yes, I get that the injuries, and obviously hopefully he's not out for too long, but I think it could almost depend on if Ipswich go down.

“I think if Ipswich go down, they might go, ‘Well, will we lose Liam Delap?’ Is it between Hirst and Al-Hamadi for who's going to lead the line? That could have a huge impact on if Stoke can bring him in permanently or on loan or whatever. I'm not too sure.

“So, I think that's the second one. To do with Al-Hamadi, Stoke obviously brought in Tom Cannon, lost him. I think if we could bring him in on a permanent, but money, it is so tough right now. Would it be another loan that we look for?

“But they’re the two players that in the summer Stoke should look at and target, which if we can bring them back again, great news. But it is going to be a tough ask.”

Related Stoke City will be delighted after fresh AFC Bournemouth, Chelsea development The Potters have received a boost as they aim to keep hold of key man Viktor Johansson this summer

Stoke will have all eyes on Ipswich Town’s remaining Premier League games

It’s beginning to look like a lost cause for Ipswich, who are now nine points from safety with only nine games to play.

But their finishing position could have huge ramifications for Stoke, as outlined by Sam.

Ali Al-Hamadi probably isn’t yet ready for the top tier, having been signed while the Tractor Boys were in the Championship, so if they somehow find a way to remain in the Premier League, the route would appear clear for Stoke to set off negotiating for Al-Hamadi.

Al-Hamadi for Stoke, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 8 Goals 2 Assists 0 xG 2.52 Dribbles per 90 1 Pass success rate 71.3%

However, go down and they will almost definitely lose Liam Delap, who already reportedly has interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.

They will, in that scenario, have a gap for a striker ready for Championship football which Al-Hamadi looks ideal to fill, without needing to use any of the Delap funds they’ve had at that point.

It would be a great move if Stoke could get a deal for Al-Hamadi over the line, but Ipswich’s current position is not doing the Potters any favours.