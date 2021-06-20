‘Difficult’ – Liam Palmer makes Sheffield Wednesday managerial admission

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to appoint their new manager ahead of the upcoming Premier League season this term, following Jose Mourinho’s departure.

A number of names have been linked to the managerial vacancy with the Premier League side, although it remains to be seen as to whether there’s a frontrunner at this moment in time.

One player that is no stranger to a change in manager is Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer, with the ()-year-old being with the Owls team that have seen a number of managerial changes in recent years.

Garry Monk, Tony Pulis, Neil Thompson and Darren Moore were all in charge of the first-team at one stage during the 2020/21 season, in what was a hugely frustrating league campaign for the Hillsborough faithful.

They were relegated into League One this season, with Moore’s side struggling for a positive run of results since he took charge of the club.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Palmer admitted that it’s difficult for players when a new manager comes into the team with a different style midway through a league campaign.

The Scottish full-back felt that it’s a positive for Spurs that they’ve still got time to make a managerial decision, with the new 2021/22 season not set to get underway until August.

“It’s always difficult, we had four managers, different styles and they came in midway through the season.

“You can have four, five, six games and you don’t know your best team. The good things for Tottenham, they’ve not even begun pre-season yet.

“If it’s mid-way through the season you have a change of manager and it’s difficult.”

The Verdict:

It’s no surprise to hear this.

Players are always going to find it tough to transition to another manager’s style, and it seems as though that was the case with Sheffield Wednesday.

I still think that the main reason as to why the Owls were relegated into the third tier of English football is because of the number of managerial changes they made during the season.

Stability is needed at Sheffield Wednesday heading into the new season, as they’ll be wanting to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.