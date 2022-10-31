“Difficult for me to point fingers” – Reading FC chief speaks out on Michael Olise to Crystal Palace transfer deal

Reading may not have been able to reach the heights of the Premier League again in recent seasons but that doesn’t mean the club haven’t had their fair share of talent.

The Royals have been lucky to have had some young and exciting players pass through their doors in recent campaigns and one of those names is Michael Olise, who is now plying his trade for Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The Eagles poached him and have seen it pay off so far – and now Mark Bowen has revealed via the Elm Park Royals podcast that he feels the deal was too ‘low’ and they could have done more to ‘protect’ themselves from losing such a talent on the cheap.

Olise was a wonder for Reading during his time at the Madejski Stadium and it is no surprise to see him now doing the business in the top flight. He has produced a total of nine goal contributions in just 18 starts during his time at Palace so far, meaning he has a rate of 0.47 goals or assists per 90 for the side.

With the Royals, he had an even better record in the Championship. Olise had 20 goal contributions in 52 starts for the team and that was despite the player being just a young teenager at the time.

Now, with the player having been snapped up after just three seasons with the side, Mark Bowen has admitted that the club could have signed a higher buy-out clause to prevent such a cut-price deal.

Speaking about the move then, he said: “We don’t [have a sell-on clause]. We had a buy-out clause in his contract and he’s gone there [Crystal Palace] now. Looking back – and it’s difficult for me to point fingers – but when he did sign his contract, I would suggest the buy-out clause was way too low.

“But I’m not privy to the conversations that were had with his agent, his family and himself to try and sign that initial contract he had to stay at the club. You’d like to think if it was done in a different way, the club would be covered more for such a precocious talent that we had here.”

The Verdict

Michael Olise is still only very young and could continue to get even better over the course of his career, especially with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Now that the forward has already been exposed to top flight action, he should be able to get even better. He will likely begin to get more starts under Patrick Vieira at the side and then he could even land a bigger move in the future if he continues on his current playing trajectory.

It makes it a shame then that Reading perhaps didn’t see more of him and didn’t have the chance to make him even more of a prominent figure in their team. He did manage over 50 starts for the side but he was still only a teenager at the time and after a few more years of experience, he would no doubt have been even better.

It seems the deal was perhaps felt to be too cheap then when he left for Palace – but the club did at least managed to recoup a fee at the time for the player.