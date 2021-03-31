‘Difficult’ – Carlton Palmer reacts to frustrating recent Sheffield Wednesday injury blow

It’s safe to say that it’s not been the season that Sheffield Wednesday would have originally hoped for at the start of this year’s campaign.

The Owls are currently sat 23rd in the second-tier standings, and are six points adrift of safety heading into their final nine matches of the 2020/21 season.

One player that has struggled for consistent game time in Darren Moore’s squad is Chey Dunkley, with the former Wigan Athletic defender’s minutes being hampered by injury problems.

Dunkley has recently picked up a hamstring injury, which is likely to keep him out of action for a few weeks, which will be hugely frustrating for the club’s supporters, who would have been eager to see the 29-year-old play his part in their survival bid this term.

Speaking in a recent interview with Football FanCast, former Sheffield Wednesday man Carlton Palmer issued his thoughts on Dunkley’s latest injury setback, and the impact it could have on Darren Moore’s side, as they battle to survive in the Championship this season.

“It’s difficult. Sometimes you go through these periods where you pick up injuries, there’s just nothing you can do about it. I mean, the problem you’ve got when you’re like this young lad, well, young. How old is he, 29? When you start picking up injuries like this, you can’t get any momentum going.

“For Darren it’s difficult now because the games they have left are all cup finals. So he needs people who are at their best and at their fittest to enable him to get the results to keep Sheffield Wednesday up.”

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action on Good Friday, when they take on promotion-chasing Watford, in what is certain to be a tricky test at Vicarage Road.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Sheffield Wednesday's shirt sponsors?

1 of 18 In what year did Wednesday first have shirt sponsorship? 1980 1981 1982 1983

The Verdict:

It’s a frustrating injury blow for Sheffield Wednesday.

I definitely feel as though they’d be in a better position than what they current’y find themselves in if Dunkley had been available for more matches this season.

He’s really impressed me when he’s been involved, and his absence has been evident in recent weeks. So, to have him ruled out for an extending period could be the tipping point for Sheffield Wednesday in their fight to survive in the Championship.

They’ve not been good enough, and it’ll only get tougher for them when they face high-flying Watford on Good Friday.