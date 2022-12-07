“Difficult” – Burnley player addresses future with contract set to expire this summer

Burnley goalkeeper Lukas Jensen has suggested that he faces a “difficult decision” over his future at the Championship club.

The 23-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Accrington Stanley but his contract at Turf Moor is set to expire in the summer.

Burnley do hold a 12-month option but given Jensen has yet to make a senior appearance for the Lancashire club, there is no guarantee that they will look to trigger it.

The Clarets and indeed Jensen himself could have a big decision to make come the summer but for the time being, the Dane’s focus is on getting the most out of his loan spell in League One.

Speaking to Lancs Live about his future, he said: “It is a difficult decision and all depends on what happens with Burney.

“It is very much in the future so it is hard to tell but for me personally, I would like to play games.

“I have six months until the end of the season so if I can play another 15 games this year then it will be 30+ games and that is a decent performance over a season. But I don’t know what is going to happen. You can’t think about the future too much, you have to think about the present.”

Jensen began the season as Accrington’s number one, and has made 15 appearances for them in total, but lost his place in the starting XI in mid-October and has not featured since – with Toby Savin now seemingly first choice.

The Verdict

It looks as though the next six months or so could be massive in Jensen’s career.

He seems a fair way from the number one job at Burnley right now but he’s still very young in terms of keepers.

If the 23-year-old can win back his place at Accrington and show his parent club what he’s capable of at senior level, it could help him secure not just another 12 months at Turf Moor but a lengthier contract extension.

Were he able to do that, you’d imagine another loan spell could well follow given he’s keen to get more first-team experience under his belt.