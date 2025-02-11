This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Carlton Palmer believes the owners at Blackburn Rovers have made it a tough sell to many Championship managers right now, as the club looks set to search for a successor to the departing John Eustace.

The current Rovers boss looks to be on the verge of leaving for Derby County in the coming days, after the 45-year-old exercised a clause in his contract to open negotiations about a move to Pride Park.

A year to the day after his appointment at Ewood Park, the former Birmingham City boss looks to have lost patience with the owners in Lancashire, with a move to the relegation-threatened Rams on the cards after 12 months in the north-west.

While Palmer believes the likes of Des Buckingham, Rob Edwards and Steve Cooper could all be linked to the post, the former Sheffield Wednesday man believes the restraints put on any person in charge at the former Premier League Champions will prove to be a stumbling block in negotiations.

Blackburn Rovers set to begin search for John Eustace successor

With County sacking Paul Warne last Friday, the speculation started to grow surrounding Eustace’s future with Rovers, with the former defender finishing his playing days with the Rams back in 2015.

Since then, his departure has loomed ever larger, with Blackburn confirming the news that their boss is in conversation with a Championship club, with the feeling at Ewood Park being that another manager has been forced out by the much-maligned Venky’s ownership group.

Eustace, like Jon Dahl Tomasson a year ago, has not felt supported by the club’s hierarchy, and for that reason Palmer is struggling to think of someone who would be willing to walk into the constraints put on anyone in the dugout in Lancashire.

The former England international said: “It is a really difficult one, because obviously there is going to have been conversations had with John Eustace. We know what happened with Jon Dahl Tomasson and we know what has just happened with John Eustace.

“So it depends how desperate you are to get back into work, and whether you are prepared to work under the regime that is at the football club. So do you attract the likes of Des Buckingham, Rob Edwards or Steve Cooper to the club?

“Obviously, Blackburn are in a fantastic position at the moment and could secure a play-off place, but it is really difficult because if you are a manager and you are looking at the situation and want to get back into work, is it a job you are going to take knowing what is there?

John Eustace Blackburn Rovers Championship record (Transfermarkt) Matches 48 Wins 17 Draws 14 Losses 17 Win % 35.4% Points per game 1.35

“This season they have done unbelievably well, but what does next season hold? It is a really difficult one.

“You are going to have to take a head coach who is going to come in and work with the players, that hasn’t got an input while you sell the best players.”

Des Buckingham, Steve Cooper, Rob Edwards will all tempt Blackburn Rovers

There is no denying that the opportunity at Rovers could be massive for any aspiring manager right now, with the club in the mix for a play-off place with just a third of the Championship campaign left to play.

Despite the issues upstairs, Eustace has got the club on a great footing going forward, but whether they can keep that up between now and the end of the season remains to be seen, with plenty of other clubs breathing down their necks in the race for the top six.

Buckingham, Edwards [pictured] and Cooper are three top names that have had success in recent seasons themselves, but whether they want to have their hands tied in terms of transfers is another matter altogether, with a succession of managers getting impatient as they struggle to see eye to eye with the Venky’s.

Palmer continued: “It is going to be interesting to see who actually does take that job. Don’t get me wrong, Blackburn is a fantastic football club, but the way it is run makes it very difficult for head coaches.

“I have mentioned three names that are out of work, and they are all capable of getting the best out of their players. All three have worked on tight shoestrings and developed players, but it is about whether you can convince them to come to the football club.”