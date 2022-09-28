“Different quality” – Burnley fan pundit makes bold claims on Man City talent

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone believes Taylor Harwood-Bellis will make it right at the top of elite level football.

The Manchester City defender is currently on loan with the Clarets having agreed to a move during the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old has featured in all 10 of the team’s Championship fixtures so far this season, with Vincent Kompany’s side 4th in the table.

Harwood-Bellis has been a key player under the Belgian so far, and his performances have impressed this Burnley supporter.

Despite the array of talent at the Premier League champions’ disposal, he has claimed that the youngster’s future should be as a City player.

He has likened him to former Burnley defender Nathan Collins, claiming that the Englishman is already an even brighter talent than the 22-year-old.

A role as part of England’s future backline has been predicted by the site’s fan pundit.

“I think Harwood-Bellis will definitely have a future at City,” Livingstone told Football League World.

“I mean, I hope that he doesn’t.

“I hope we get to go up and then he signs for us on a permanent deal, but I don’t think that’s very likely to be honest, even if we do go up.

“He is a different quality to the rest.

“He is better than Nathan Collins.

“I’ve said it, he’s better than Nathan Collins is and he’s a year or two younger.

“He’s just so good.

“I put him on James Tarkowski level, honestly, I think he’s absolutely amazing.

“He’s so good on the ball, his reading of the game is just amazing, and I think him and Jordan Beyer will form a really good partnership going into the next few games until Charlie Taylor is back

“Then it’d be a competition with Taylor and Beyer for that spot.

“But I think Hawrood Bellis, he’ll go right to the top.

“He will definitely play for England in the future.”

Burnley return to league action this weekend when they face an away trip to managerless Cardiff City.

It will be the first of eight league fixtures in what will be a busy October schedule.

The Verdict

Harwood-Bellis has been a star performer for Burnley so far this season, and this praise backs up that belief.

Comparing him to Collins, who earned a Premier League move during the summer, shows the talent the youngster already possesses.

If Kompany’s side can achieve promotion this year, then another move will have to be made in order to persuade City to maintain their relationship with the player in some capacity.

Competition for places in Pep Guardiola’s squad is tough, so Harwood-Bellis will have to continue his fine performances to have any chance of breaking into the City side anytime soon.