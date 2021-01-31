‘Different player’, ‘Class recently’ – These Blackburn fans assess individual after Luton win

It was a good day for Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, as they moved a step closer to the Championship play-off places with a 1-0 win over Luton Town at Ewood Park.

In a game of few chances, Adam Armstrong’s close range header five minutes from the end of normal time was enough to secure the win for Tony Mowbray’s side, despite a late scare when Harry Cornick was flagged offside after firing in from a free-kick for the visitors.

That result means that Rovers are now eighth in the Championship table, just three points outside the top-six, and perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Blackburn fans appeared delighted as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

One man who came in for a considerable amount of praise in the aftermath of that win, was Barry Douglas.

The on-loan Leeds United left-back produced another impressive performance, looking solid defensively and offering a useful outlet going forward, while also producing a key clearance off the line in the build-up to Luton’s off-side goal, as he continues his rapid improvement after a somewhat slow start to his time at Ewood Park.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by the Rovers fanbase, and here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 31-year-old’s latest performance.

Barry Douglas you legend — Harry_BRFC (@Harry_BRFC) January 30, 2021

Is it just me or has Barry Douglas looked a different player over the last few games? He may have struggled at the start of his loan, but he’s been very steady recently. Maybe he is quite good after all! #Rovers — Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) January 30, 2021

Great stuff. Subs made all the difference and Barry Douglas looking more like the player we thought we were signing. #rovers — David Robinson (@ninjathunder) January 30, 2021

Brilliant today again.sign for rovers at end of season.well done Barrie Douglas. — Stephen (@Stetomo12) January 30, 2021

Superb today 👌🏻 — Andy Watton (@andywatton) January 30, 2021

Been immense last few games, keep it up 🔵⚪️ — Scott Bentley (@Scott__Bentley) January 30, 2021

class recently mate 🔵⚪️🙌 — LScotty2706 (@LScotty2706) January 30, 2021