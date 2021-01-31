Blackburn Rovers
‘Different player’, ‘Class recently’ – These Blackburn fans assess individual after Luton win
It was a good day for Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, as they moved a step closer to the Championship play-off places with a 1-0 win over Luton Town at Ewood Park.
In a game of few chances, Adam Armstrong’s close range header five minutes from the end of normal time was enough to secure the win for Tony Mowbray’s side, despite a late scare when Harry Cornick was flagged offside after firing in from a free-kick for the visitors.
That result means that Rovers are now eighth in the Championship table, just three points outside the top-six, and perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Blackburn fans appeared delighted as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.
One man who came in for a considerable amount of praise in the aftermath of that win, was Barry Douglas.
The on-loan Leeds United left-back produced another impressive performance, looking solid defensively and offering a useful outlet going forward, while also producing a key clearance off the line in the build-up to Luton’s off-side goal, as he continues his rapid improvement after a somewhat slow start to his time at Ewood Park.
That is something that did not go unnoticed by the Rovers fanbase, and here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 31-year-old’s latest performance.
Barry Douglas you legend
— Harry_BRFC (@Harry_BRFC) January 30, 2021
Is it just me or has Barry Douglas looked a different player over the last few games?
He may have struggled at the start of his loan, but he’s been very steady recently.
Maybe he is quite good after all! #Rovers
— Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) January 30, 2021
Great stuff. Subs made all the difference and Barry Douglas looking more like the player we thought we were signing. #rovers
— David Robinson (@ninjathunder) January 30, 2021
Douglas MOM for me…#Rovers
— Razina. (@RazinaU_) January 30, 2021
Brilliant today again.sign for rovers at end of season.well done Barrie Douglas.
— Stephen (@Stetomo12) January 30, 2021
Superb today 👌🏻
— Andy Watton (@andywatton) January 30, 2021
Been immense last few games, keep it up 🔵⚪️
— Scott Bentley (@Scott__Bentley) January 30, 2021
class recently mate 🔵⚪️🙌
— LScotty2706 (@LScotty2706) January 30, 2021