Birmingham City

‘Different level’, ‘Such a baller’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to 22-year-old’s performance vs Stoke

Published

8 mins ago

on

A number of Birmingham City supporters have been hailing the impact that Riley McGree managed to have for the Blues in the second half of their vital 2-0 win against Stoke City.

Lee Bowyer’s side headed into the game looking to make it three successive wins at St Andrews and claim another massive three points that could lift them further clear of the relegation zone. The Blues managed to edge a tight first half and then took control of the game for large periods of the second 45 minutes to ensure they claimed another crucial win.

The decision was made at half-time by Bowyer to bring off Alen Halilovic in place for McGree and the 22-year-old managed to make a real difference for Birmingham in the second 45 minutes. He was very direct when he got the ball and was always trying to make something happen in the final third. The  Charlotte FC loanee was heavily involved in the second with his good effort kept out only as far as Lukas Jutkiewicz.

McGree managed to make two key passes and also won three duels and made two tackles, while averaging a passing accuracy of 77% (Sofascore). It was a performance that suggested that the 22-year-old made a real difference in allowing the Blues to be more of an attacking threat and will give Bowyer something to think about moving forwards into the rest of the campaign.

Many Birmingham fans were quick to hail the 22-year-old’s display in the second period and were suggesting that he should now be starting for them during the rest of the campaign.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


