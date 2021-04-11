‘Different level’, ‘Such a baller’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to 22-year-old’s performance vs Stoke

A number of Birmingham City supporters have been hailing the impact that Riley McGree managed to have for the Blues in the second half of their vital 2-0 win against Stoke City.

Lee Bowyer’s side headed into the game looking to make it three successive wins at St Andrews and claim another massive three points that could lift them further clear of the relegation zone. The Blues managed to edge a tight first half and then took control of the game for large periods of the second 45 minutes to ensure they claimed another crucial win.

The decision was made at half-time by Bowyer to bring off Alen Halilovic in place for McGree and the 22-year-old managed to make a real difference for Birmingham in the second 45 minutes. He was very direct when he got the ball and was always trying to make something happen in the final third. The Charlotte FC loanee was heavily involved in the second with his good effort kept out only as far as Lukas Jutkiewicz.

McGree managed to make two key passes and also won three duels and made two tackles, while averaging a passing accuracy of 77% (Sofascore). It was a performance that suggested that the 22-year-old made a real difference in allowing the Blues to be more of an attacking threat and will give Bowyer something to think about moving forwards into the rest of the campaign.

Many Birmingham fans were quick to hail the 22-year-old’s display in the second period and were suggesting that he should now be starting for them during the rest of the campaign.

McGree is such a baller — Joe (@JoeBCFC_) April 10, 2021

Would love us to keep hold of McGree if we can. There’s deffo a player in there and I think Bowyer could really get something out of him. #bcfc — Stokes (@_LukeStokes_) April 10, 2021

Mcgree’s changed this game. Opened it up, got us a goal. Pressing intensity and is everywhere. Feel bowyer really likes him and has found out how to get him going. Shame he goes back end of the season. — JayWalton💪🏾 (@Waltonnn_5) April 10, 2021

Think McGree starts over Halilovic for me next Sunday. AH is clearly a very good player, but you have to put it in the hard yards in the Championship, regardless of how talented you are. McGree isn’t afraid to get stuck in. — Tom (@TP0wen) April 10, 2021

I like McGree, he’s got one thing on his mind and that’s goals — N (@Nev_77_) April 10, 2021

McGree has been brilliant — George Yeomans (@BluenoseGeo) April 10, 2021

Bringing on Riley McGree seems to have breathed a new life and energy into our performance. Positive change from Lee Bowyer. #bcfc — Blues Analytics (@BluesAnalytics_) April 10, 2021

Riley mcgree big baller — Jack Shannon (@jackshannon7) April 10, 2021