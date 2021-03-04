Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Norwich City

‘Different level’, ‘Best player we’ve ever had’ – These Norwich fans rave about one man after Brentford win

Published

3 mins ago

on

Norwich City picked up a big three points in the race for automatic promotion to the Championship on Wednesday night, as they beat second place Brentford 1-0 at Carrow Road.

Victory over the Bees means that Daniel Farke’s side are now ten points clear at the top of the second-tier standings, and look well set to secure an immediate return to the Premier League this season.

Once again, it was Emiliano Buendia who proved to be the decisive figure for the Canaries, as his strike into the bottom corner from the edge of the area 25 minutes into the game proved enough to seal all three points for the hosts.

That goal was part of another impressive display from the Argentine, whose ability on the ball once again stood out across the course of the 90 minutes.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Norwich fans were keen to pay tribute to Buendia for his latest contribution to the club’s promotion push.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 24-year-old’s latest performance.


