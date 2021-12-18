‘Different gravy’, ‘Red and white Iniesta’ – Many Sunderland fans praise player following Ipswich draw

Sunderland extended their unbeaten run in League One to seven matches on Saturday afternoon as they played out a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

The two sides faced-off for the second time in the space of a month, with the reverse fixture occurring in November on Wearside.

On that day the Black Cats were 2-0 winners over the Tractor Boys, who then had Paul Cook in charge but that was not the case this time around.

Interim manager John McGreal was having his final game in charge before Kieran McKenna takes over and it was his team who took the lead just before half-time through James Norwood.

But Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead was the man who netted the equaliser in the second half for the visitors, which meant they headed back north with a point to boost their chances of promotion.

The man who played the ball through to Broadhead was young Dan Neil, who is certainly having a stand-out season at his boyhood club.

He nutmegged Lee Evans in the middle of the park before slicing open the Ipswich defence with a pass to set Broadhead in, and that was just the latest in a long line of special things he’s done this season and quite rightly Sunderland fans have been heaping praise on him on social media.

How good is Dan Neil tho? Incredible player — Jayden 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Jaydenhanlon7) December 18, 2021

Dan Neil and Nathan Broadhead are just different gravy #safc — Jake Hartley (@JakeHartley) December 18, 2021

DAN NEIL IS CLASS #SAFC — arthurs333 (@arthurs333) December 18, 2021

The nutmeg, the through ball. Dan Neil man, unreal. If we want to stand any chance of keeping him beyond this season we have to get out of this division #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) December 18, 2021

Dan Neil could nutmeg a mermaid. Special player for us. Class act. #SAFC — Anthony Mongan (@AnthMongan3) December 18, 2021

Dan Neil will play in the Prem one day, probably not for Sunderland. — Joe Brolly (@j_brolly) December 18, 2021

like i say, dan neil best in the world https://t.co/8E9RpLeyFL — Tyler🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SAFCTylerr) December 18, 2021

Dan Neil is the red and white Iniesta. — DG 🐺 (@WolfbyteUK) December 18, 2021