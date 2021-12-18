Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Different gravy’, ‘Red and white Iniesta’ – Many Sunderland fans praise player following Ipswich draw

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Sunderland extended their unbeaten run in League One to seven matches on Saturday afternoon as they played out a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

The two sides faced-off for the second time in the space of a month, with the reverse fixture occurring in November on Wearside.

On that day the Black Cats were 2-0 winners over the Tractor Boys, who then had Paul Cook in charge but that was not the case this time around.

Quiz: What club did Sunderland sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29

Lee Burge?

Interim manager John McGreal was having his final game in charge before Kieran McKenna takes over and it was his team who took the lead just before half-time through James Norwood.

But Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead was the man who netted the equaliser in the second half for the visitors, which meant they headed back north with a point to boost their chances of promotion.

The man who played the ball through to Broadhead was young Dan Neil, who is certainly having a stand-out season at his boyhood club.

He nutmegged Lee Evans in the middle of the park before slicing open the Ipswich defence with a pass to set Broadhead in, and that was just the latest in a long line of special things he’s done this season and quite rightly Sunderland fans have been heaping praise on him on social media.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Different gravy’, ‘Red and white Iniesta’ – Many Sunderland fans praise player following Ipswich draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: