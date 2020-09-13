‘Different gravy’, ‘On another level’ – These Reading fans heap praise on individual after role in Derby victory

Reading won 2-0 at Derby County yesterday to ensure new boss Veljko Paunović got off to the perfect start in English football.

Whilst it was a real team effort from the Royals, with Ovie Ejaria impressing from midfield and the defence limiting the hosts to few clear chances, there’s no denying that Lucas Joao was the outstanding player on the pitch.

The Portuguese striker lead the line superbly with his physicality disrupting the Rams centre-backs and he scored the crucial opener.

Joao then followed that up with a sublime back-heel pass for Ejaria who slotted home to give Reading a comfortable lead before the break at Pride Park – and they would see the game out with relative ease.

With injuries restricting the former Sheffield Wednesday man to just 19 appearances last season, it’s fair to say Reading fans haven’t seen the best of Joao but they know he has real talent.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display in the win yesterday…

Great start, solid performance and some of the link up play was outstanding. Lucas Joao on another level altogether. #readingfc — Melvir (@Melvir88) September 12, 2020

Please stay fit Lucas Joao and then we're onto something here 🙏🙏🙏#ReadingFC 🔵⚪🔵 — Club 1871 (@Club1871) September 12, 2020

Lucas Joao is something else. Pure filth. #readingfc — 🐝🔑 (@steel_beake) September 12, 2020

Cracking start. Keep Joao fit and we could be in for a good season. About time too @willow1871 @BBCBerkshire #readingfc — Becky Trotman (@beckytrotman) September 12, 2020

Thoughts from the game are as follows:

– We are going up

– Lucas Joao is different gravy

– We are going up

– Pump it up

– Ovieeeee

And finally, we are going up.#readingfc — Lewis Radbourne (@lewisradbourne1) September 12, 2020

Also João. What a freaking player when fit. Thanks #swfc. #ReadingFC — Matheus na Casa (@maffff) September 12, 2020

Please stay fit Lucas Joao. Today’s line up was spot on. #ReadingFC — Samuel Kailus (@SKailus) September 12, 2020