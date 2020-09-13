Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Different gravy’, ‘On another level’ – These Reading fans heap praise on individual after role in Derby victory

Reading won 2-0 at Derby County yesterday to ensure new boss Veljko Paunović got off to the perfect start in English football.

Whilst it was a real team effort from the Royals, with Ovie Ejaria impressing from midfield and the defence limiting the hosts to few clear chances, there’s no denying that Lucas Joao was the outstanding player on the pitch.

The Portuguese striker lead the line superbly with his physicality disrupting the Rams centre-backs and he scored the crucial opener.

Joao then followed that up with a sublime back-heel pass for Ejaria who slotted home to give Reading a comfortable lead before the break at Pride Park – and they would see the game out with relative ease.

With injuries restricting the former Sheffield Wednesday man to just 19 appearances last season, it’s fair to say Reading fans haven’t seen the best of Joao but they know he has real talent.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display in the win yesterday…


