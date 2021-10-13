Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Different gravy’, ‘Looks a top prospect’ – These Sunderland fans react to performance of one player against Man United under-21’s

Published

6 mins ago

on

Sunderland have had to put league action on the back-burner for the last week and a half due to the international break, with focus being on the much-maligned Papa John’s Trophy before they get back to the serious stuff.

League One was on a skeleton schedule this past weekend with the Black Cats one of many teams not to be playing, but instead they had two matches in the cup to contend with before it’s back to business away at Gillingham on Saturday.

The first one last Tuesday saw the Wearsiders run out 2-1 winners over league rivals Lincoln City at Sincil Bank, with a mix of first-team players and under-23 squad talents being used by Lee Johnson.

It was Stephen Wearne, a 20-year-0ld who has been a regular for the Black Cats’ development squad for the last few years, who netted the winner that night for Sunderland and he was part of a young starting 11 as Manchester United’s under-21’s – who had former defender Paul McShane in the side as an overage player – visited the Stadium of Light this evening.

Tyrese Dyce opened the scoring for Sunderland before a second half Zidane Iqbal equaliser, but Wearne once again was the match-winner as he headed home a cross provided by Ellis Taylor.

Sunderland fans watched their young side run out as victors and they were suitably impressed by what Wearne had to offer and his performance was admired on social media.


25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

