Birmingham City

‘Different gravy’, ‘I’m falling in love’ – These Birmingham fans react to player’s star showing v Derby County

Published

1 hour ago

on

Life as a Birmingham City fan must be pretty good right about now, and one player in particular is getting them all particularly excited.

The homecoming of Troy Deeney to the Blues has gotten a lot of attention but the performances of Tahith Chong are leaving people questioning how he has been allowed to step foot in the Championship.

The Dutch winger has been on the books of Manchester United since 2016 after he was snapped up by the Red Devils from Feyenoord, and the 2020-21 campaign was the first season where Chong spent time out on loan.

He spent the first half of the season with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga before switching to Belgian side Club Brugge, playing 23 league games between both clubs.

But United have decided to keep Chong in England this season and Birmingham have gained massively from the loan deal – the stats may only read that the 21-year-old has one assist in five appearances but his general creativity and skill have been apparent for all to see.

In Birmingham’s 2-0 victory over Derby County last night, Chong was awarded Sky Sports’ Man of the Match award and Blues fans were revelling in his majesty on social media post-match.


