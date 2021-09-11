‘Different gravy’, ‘I’m falling in love’ – These Birmingham fans react to player’s star showing v Derby County

Life as a Birmingham City fan must be pretty good right about now, and one player in particular is getting them all particularly excited.

The homecoming of Troy Deeney to the Blues has gotten a lot of attention but the performances of Tahith Chong are leaving people questioning how he has been allowed to step foot in the Championship.

The Dutch winger has been on the books of Manchester United since 2016 after he was snapped up by the Red Devils from Feyenoord, and the 2020-21 campaign was the first season where Chong spent time out on loan.

He spent the first half of the season with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga before switching to Belgian side Club Brugge, playing 23 league games between both clubs.

Are each of these 18 celebrities a Birmingham City supporter or not?

1 of 18 Is actor Colin Buchanan a Birmingham fan? Yes No

But United have decided to keep Chong in England this season and Birmingham have gained massively from the loan deal – the stats may only read that the 21-year-old has one assist in five appearances but his general creativity and skill have been apparent for all to see.

In Birmingham’s 2-0 victory over Derby County last night, Chong was awarded Sky Sports’ Man of the Match award and Blues fans were revelling in his majesty on social media post-match.

My guy . Well deserved. Up the Blues https://t.co/R89UaMXz1u — Knox (@BcfcMikeKnox) September 11, 2021

He might be the best footballer in the world. Him or Ronaldo https://t.co/jEMm7MlIrX — Tom (@Tom_Maycock19) September 11, 2021

More MOTMs than I have hot dinners https://t.co/YtT6uR0w50 — Kai Gough (@kaigoughy) September 11, 2021

Gonna be so heartbroken when United inevitably call him back in Jan https://t.co/RjsSkQzTdm — Jon (@jonr1875) September 10, 2021

What a boy he is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/rxs8Awcd5A — jdowen (@jackowenn8) September 10, 2021

Please stop. I’m falling in love and it’s only going to end in my heartbreak 💔 https://t.co/5bhZFg9hg5 — Birm1875DFLDAVE (@Davrosf1atlee) September 10, 2021

He’s the best football player in the world — AJ (@MarkHamill__) September 10, 2021

Well deserved, oozed ability today, Derby had absolutely nothing in their locker ( apart from kicking lumps out of him) to cope. Huge future ahead for this young man. ‘Chong, Chong, will tear you apart again’. — Dozza123 (@DozzaKRO) September 11, 2021

What a player, he’s different gravy and will go onto great things if he keeps doing what he’s doing — Neil Gibbard (@gibbardbluenose) September 11, 2021