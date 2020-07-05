‘Different class’, ‘Unbelievable’ – These West Brom fans react to display from star man in Hull City success

West Brom moved five points clear of Brentford in the race for automatic promotion as they beat Hull City 4-2 at The Hawthorns.

Goals from Charlie Austin and Ahmed Hegazi had twice put Albion in front but they were twice pegged back by the visitors. However, Kamil Grosicki and Grady Diangana struck to seal the points for Slaven Bilic’s men.

Even though he didn’t get on the scoresheet, the outstanding individual for the hosts was Matheus Pereira – as has often been the case.

The classy Brazilian was at the heart of everything good Albion did and he ended the game with three assists, with his pass for Grosicki’s goal superb.

Those three took the 24-year-old to 19 assists for this season, which highlights his importance to the West Midlands outfit.

As you would expect, the support were delighted with the contribution of Pereira this afternoon and they took to Twitter to heap praise on the playmaker after the win. Here are some of the comments…

Pereira was unbelievable today. 3 assists jheez 🔥 #WBA — DOOD (@DoodWBA) July 5, 2020

What a first season Pereira has had. Brilliant again today.#wba https://t.co/gtWPHH6RGi — West Midlands Football (@WestMidsFoot) July 5, 2020

How lucky are we to have Pereira? What a magician. #wba https://t.co/YtCLiXuUYt — Paul W (@sideboard_billy) July 5, 2020

pereira my motm what a hero when he gets going he’s unstoppable! #wba #WBAHUL — Warren Bishop (@WBAvlogs) July 5, 2020

Just the 19 assists so far this season for Pereira. Different class 🔥🔥🔥#wba pic.twitter.com/8WiDpu9i2j — All Things Albion (@AllAlbion) July 5, 2020

Some player pereira #wba — Chris Corbett (@wbachris_) July 5, 2020

Matheus Pereira for £7m is some snip. He's a class act. #wba — Nathan (@hank_lufc) July 5, 2020