‘Different class’ – Plenty of West Brom fans rave about ‘superb’ player despite Derby draw

9 mins ago

West Bromwich Albion were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Derby County last night but many Baggies fans have highlighted Alex Mowatt as their side’s standout player. 

Despite dominating the game for long periods and finishing with 25 shots (nine on target) to the Rams’ four shots (none on target), Albion were held to their second consecutive draw since the international break – a result that has allowed Bournemouth to close the gap on them and means Fulham can move two points clear with a win this evening.

It was not a game without positives, however, and among those was the performance of Mowatt, who has become a key figure in Valerien Ismael’s midfield since following him over from Barnsley in the summer.

The all-action midfielder produced another impressive display against Derby and proved his quality both in possession and without the ball.

Mowatt made 84 touches, 47 passes, and three key passes, as well as winning seven of his nine ground duels and five of his three in the air (Sofascore).

The 26-year-old also made two interceptions, two tackles, and blocked a shot (Sofascore).

The Leeds United academy product has proven a sensational addition already and had many Baggies fans purring on Twitter last night…


