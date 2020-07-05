‘Different class’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are loving this player’s display v Blackburn Rovers

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United moved four points clear at the top of the Championship table with a 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon. 

Goals from Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich proved to be enough for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, as they took a sizeable step towards achieving promotion into the Premier League.

The Elland Road faithful and Bielsa will be hoping that Bamford’s goal will be a much-needed confidence booster heading into the final five matches of this year’s campaign.

The forward has struggled for consistency in front of goal this season, and has scored 15 goals in 42 appearances for the Whites, as they edge closer to the top-flight.

Plenty of Leeds United supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Bamford’s performance against Blackburn.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


