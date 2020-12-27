Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Different class’ – Plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans are loving one player’s performance v Sheffield Wednesday

Blackburn Rovers were left frustrated on Boxing Day, as they were forced to settle for a point against relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday. 

Rovers fell behind in this one, as Adam Reach’s stunning goal opened the scoring for Tony Pulis’ side, who have struggled in this year’s campaign so far.

Joe Rothwell’s finished off a well-worked move for Tony Mowbray’s side to equalise, but they were unable to find the winner they were searching for on the day.

One positive for the Lancashire-based side though was seeing Bradley Dack make his long-awaited return to the first-team, as he stepped off the substitutes bench after 62 minutes.

The 27-year-old had been ruled out of action for just under a year, after picking up a serious knee injury back in December 2019.

Dack put in a number of impressive displays for Rovers last term, and scored ten goals for the club, before being ruled out for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

Plenty of Blackburn Rovers supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Dack’s performance against Sheffield Wednesday.


