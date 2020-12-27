‘Different class’ – Plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans are loving one player’s performance v Sheffield Wednesday

Blackburn Rovers were left frustrated on Boxing Day, as they were forced to settle for a point against relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday.

Rovers fell behind in this one, as Adam Reach’s stunning goal opened the scoring for Tony Pulis’ side, who have struggled in this year’s campaign so far.

Joe Rothwell’s finished off a well-worked move for Tony Mowbray’s side to equalise, but they were unable to find the winner they were searching for on the day.

One positive for the Lancashire-based side though was seeing Bradley Dack make his long-awaited return to the first-team, as he stepped off the substitutes bench after 62 minutes.

The 27-year-old had been ruled out of action for just under a year, after picking up a serious knee injury back in December 2019.

Dack put in a number of impressive displays for Rovers last term, and scored ten goals for the club, before being ruled out for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

Plenty of Blackburn Rovers supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Dack’s performance against Sheffield Wednesday.

Great to see him back out there. Shame we couldn't be there to cheer him on 🔵⚪ — Paul H (@Chopper1683) December 26, 2020

Different class when he came on. He’ll make the difference for us between now and the end of the season 👌🏻 — Andy Watton (@andywatton) December 26, 2020

Feel like this is a copy and paste.. almost inevitable we concede a soft goal and dominate the sideways possession without the killer touch. Nice to see Dack back 👍 — Dave Park (@davidpark12321) December 26, 2020

We may not have won today, but a huge positive in Dack's return to the side.

I will still enjoy my Boxing Day! #Rovers 🔵⚪🎅 pic.twitter.com/7HJjHgpy23 — Mark Whittle (@MarkWhittle1) December 26, 2020

It was garbage until Dack and Breo came on!!!! — wooks7619 (@wooks7619) December 26, 2020

Typical Pulis side already Sheffield Wed, really hard to break down especially when they get in front. Huge plus having Dack back though, was like he had never been away at times #rovers — Mark Bryce-Bee (@brfcbee1875) December 26, 2020

Positives – Dack back, Brero back. Still only 5 points off playoffs — The Blackburn Rover (@_blackburnrover) December 26, 2020

The only positive to take from today. Dack is back😍 — 〽️ (@matt7grim) December 26, 2020

Love you @BradDacks40, welcome back x — Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) December 26, 2020

Feel sorry he has to play for us, deserves so much more — Sam Miller (@SMMiller14) December 26, 2020

💙 By far the best thing to come out of today! 👏 Congratulations, @BradDacks40! https://t.co/JsppZ4g9pd — Tom Jarvis (@tomjarvis_3) December 26, 2020

Welcome back my prince https://t.co/412aMAQn0T — Ev (@EvanRJCB) December 26, 2020