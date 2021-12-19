‘Different class’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to player’s message after Sunderland draw

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to Wes Burns’ message after the midfielder reflected on his side’s latest performance in League One.

The Tractor Boys managed to seal a point in their showdown with high-flying Sunderland at Portman Road yesterday.

Ipswich opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time as James Norwood planted a header past Black Cats goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann.

Following the break, Sunderland levelled proceedings as Nathan Broadhead netted his fifth league goal of the season in the 50th minute.

As a result of this draw, Ipswich moved up to 11th in the League One standings.

After missing five games due to injury, Burns managed to deliver a promising performance against Sunderland as he provided three key passes for his team-mates and completed three successful dribbles (as per WhoScored).

Reflecting on his side’s latest display on Twitter, Burns has admitted that it was a good point for Ipswich whilst he also thanked the club’s fans for the atmosphere that they were able to create.

The 27-year-old posted: “What an atmosphere today [Saturday], fans were unreal.

“Glad to be back out there, good point to build on.

“Hope everyone has a good Christmas, see you Boxing Day.”

Upon seeing Burns’ message, many Ipswich fans reacted in a positive manner on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

@wesley__burns you were the different class today. Good to have you back in the team. I’m sure the new manager will utilise you and play a style of football around you. Can’t wait until your fully match fit again ! — Jon Bye (@JonBye04) December 18, 2021

Brilliant to have you back, Wes. Words can’t describe how much we missed you💙 #itfc — Jamie (@jamieitfc_) December 18, 2021

MOM Wes . Pleeeease stay fit 🤞🏼 . And thank you for the effort and desire . At the end of the day , it’s all the fans want . We’ll play today fella . — Blarmy1878 (@Blarmy18781) December 18, 2021

Wes, glad to have you back today. We’ve missed you these last few games. Fantastic atmosphere today and hopefully something to build on now for the new gaffer. COYB 💙 — Kevin Kidby (@KevinKidby) December 18, 2021

Class today Wesy B. Hope those legs are well rested enough to go again on Boxing Day. Great to see you back. #COYB #itfc — Ben De'Ath (@BenDe_Ath) December 18, 2021

Great game today, can only get even better with more game time. 👍 — Kevin (@kevin_wrycraft) December 18, 2021

Wes, you were awesome today, MOM! Great performance all round after the past few weeks 💙⚽️ — sherreekemp (@sherreekemp1) December 18, 2021

We missed you, the right side of that pitch was all yours, some quality crosses 🤘 — Julian Teece (@JulianZapstar) December 18, 2021

Glad to see you back and flying up the wing — Steven Digby (@Digby65) December 18, 2021

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻Please stay fit Wes. You’re massive for our success this season. Have a great Christmas — DA22A Maundrell (@DarrenMaundrell) December 18, 2021

Ipswich will be looking to back up this encouraging performance by sealing all three points in their showdown with Gillingham on Boxing Day.