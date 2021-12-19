Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Different class’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to player’s message after Sunderland draw

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to Wes Burns’ message after the midfielder reflected on his side’s latest performance in League One.

The Tractor Boys managed to seal a point in their showdown with high-flying Sunderland at Portman Road yesterday.

Ipswich opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time as James Norwood planted a header past Black Cats goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann.

Following the break, Sunderland levelled proceedings as Nathan Broadhead netted his fifth league goal of the season in the 50th minute.

As a result of this draw, Ipswich moved up to 11th in the League One standings.

After missing five games due to injury, Burns managed to deliver a promising performance against Sunderland as he provided three key passes for his team-mates and completed three successful dribbles (as per WhoScored).

Reflecting on his side’s latest display on Twitter, Burns has admitted that it was a good point for Ipswich whilst he also thanked the club’s fans for the atmosphere that they were able to create.

The 27-year-old posted: “What an atmosphere today [Saturday], fans were unreal.

“Glad to be back out there, good point to build on.

“Hope everyone has a good Christmas, see you Boxing Day.”

Upon seeing Burns’ message, many Ipswich fans reacted in a positive manner on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Ipswich will be looking to back up this encouraging performance by sealing all three points in their showdown with Gillingham on Boxing Day.


