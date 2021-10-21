‘Different class’, ‘Inevitable’ – Many Fulham fans react to player’s performance v Cardiff City

Many Fulham fans have taken to Twitter to react to Aleksander Mitrovic’s goal and all round performance in last night’s 2-0 win over Cardiff City at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s side cruised to an easy victory in the end last night in West London, with a goal in the 57th minute from their returning captain Tom Cairney setting them on their way to victory.

And it wasn’t long until Mitrovic doubled their advantage just five minutes later, with the Serbian international firing home from 16 yards after a Bobby Decordova-Reid pass as he added to his already impressive tally for the season.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Fulham faithful to react to the striker’s exploits, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they saw during his performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Mitrovic scored again.

Mitro goal machine. You have got to love this guy — James Fintain Lawler (@JamesLawler) October 20, 2021

13 in 13 😁 Cheat code: God Mode activated https://t.co/3gHjhMfAnn — Lando (@Landau009) October 20, 2021

He really is different class — The Magic Mod 🃏✌🏻 (@TaylorMod) October 20, 2021

Fire 🔥 — Adel Amarkhel (@AdelAmarkhel02) October 20, 2021

Our captain is back and scored and now my man🔥 https://t.co/7N8ARz7aMM — Amy Meech (@AmyMeech) October 20, 2021