Fulham

‘Different class’, ‘Inevitable’ – Many Fulham fans react to player’s performance v Cardiff City

Published

12 mins ago

on

Many Fulham fans have taken to Twitter to react to Aleksander Mitrovic’s goal and all round performance in last night’s 2-0 win over Cardiff City at Craven Cottage. 

Marco Silva’s side cruised to an easy victory in the end last night in West London, with a goal in the 57th minute from their returning captain Tom Cairney setting them on their way to victory.

And it wasn’t long until Mitrovic doubled their advantage just five minutes later, with the Serbian international firing home from 16 yards after a Bobby Decordova-Reid pass as he added to his already impressive tally for the season.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Fulham faithful to react to the striker’s exploits, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they saw during his performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Mitrovic scored again.


