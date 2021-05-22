‘Different class’, ‘Better than our entire midfield’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to 22-y/o loan star’s key moment for Blackpool vs Oxford United

Sunderland are gearing up for one of their most important matches of recent years as they welcome Lincoln City to the Stadium Of Light.

After falling to a 2-0 defeat at Sincil Bank on Wednesday night, the Black Cats will need to hit the ground running against the Imps if they’re to claw back that two-goal deficit.

Lee Johnson will be hoping that goals can come from all areas of the team, including the centre of their midfield.

Unfortunately for supporters, they had to watch one of their own get on the scoresheet in the other play-off semi final between Blackpool and Oxford United.

Elliot Embleton was sent out on loan to Blackpool at the start of the season due to a lack of first team opportunities and he’s certainly made an impression after getting one of the decisive goals to lead the Seasiders to Wembley.

While no one will begrudge the 22-year-old of scoring such a memorable strike, Sunderland fans certainly couldn’t help but point out the irony that a player who wasn’t deemed to be ready for a first team role will now be playing in the play-off final while the Wearsiders’ place in in serious doubt.

Here’s what some have had to say.

Watching Embleton do that for a rival team in play offs really does get you scratching your head!! #safc — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) May 21, 2021

Don’t understand why Embleton hasn’t been given a chance at SAFC. — Nathan Sheridan (@NathanSherida20) May 21, 2021

Elliott Embleton is different class. Absolutely has to be in the team next season #SAFC — Joey Burton (@joey__burton__) May 21, 2021

Elliot Embleton will be important to us next season — CJ 🎧🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪 🌈 (@Safc_1988) May 21, 2021

This embleton lad gets better everyone I see him, wish SAFC had a midfielder like him 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — Billy Mckillion (@billymck2) May 21, 2021

Shame we don’t have a player like that Elliot Embleton lad who plays for Blackpool 🤷🏻 #SAFC — John (@Ramma_____) May 21, 2021

The fact we sent Embleton on loan for ‘experience’ is incredible. He’s better than our entire midfield and is looking very likely to get promoted — Ben (@BenSAFC_) May 21, 2021

Eliot embleton doing something very strange ..running with pace at defenders and attacking the box from midfield #safc pic.twitter.com/Qe34ff0UI9 — stub (@safcftm2015) May 21, 2021