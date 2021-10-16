‘Different but’ – These Coventry fans react to confirmed team news for Blackburn clash

Coventry City will be looking to continue their strong start to the Championship season on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

Mark Robins’ side go into the game brimming with confidence after their thrashing of Fulham in the final game before the international break, and could move level on points with the automatic promotion spots with a win here, if results elsewhere go their way.

Blackburn meanwhile, will be looking to respond after back to back defeats that saw their strong start to the season hit something of a stumbling block before the break, and they start the day eighth in the standings.

Perhaps with that in mind, Robins has named a side that shows three changes from the one that claimed that win over Fulham, as Michael Rose, Tyler Walker and Todd Kane replace Jake Clarke-Salter, and the suspended duo of Matt Godden and Ian Maatsen.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Coventry fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

I like this line up. Hopefully Walker scores and builds confidence. Feed the Gyok and he will score #PUSB — Conor (@ConorScott_) October 16, 2021

Very well deserved by Tavares — Billy (@b1lly7h3k1dd) October 16, 2021

Different but 💙 — Adam Crowe (@Adamcrowe9922) October 16, 2021

Come on cov …oh vik vik vik vik Viktor Gyokeres — petersingh (@petersinghs) October 16, 2021

🙏🙏 — Vincent Mwanzo (@MwanzoVincent) October 16, 2021

Tav — Pxrksy (@OwenParkes2) October 16, 2021

Big opportunity for Walker today, hopefully he can feed off Gyokeres up top. Good chance for Rose also. #PUSB — Harry Chattaway (@chattaway_harry) October 16, 2021