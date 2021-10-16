Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Coventry City

‘Different but’ – These Coventry fans react to confirmed team news for Blackburn clash

Published

9 mins ago

on

Coventry City will be looking to continue their strong start to the Championship season on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

Mark Robins’ side go into the game brimming with confidence after their thrashing of Fulham in the final game before the international break, and could move level on points with the automatic promotion spots with a win here, if results elsewhere go their way.

Blackburn meanwhile, will be looking to respond after back to back defeats that saw their strong start to the season hit something of a stumbling block before the break, and they start the day eighth in the standings.

Perhaps with that in mind, Robins has named a side that shows three changes from the one that claimed that win over Fulham, as Michael Rose, Tyler Walker and Todd Kane replace Jake Clarke-Salter, and the suspended duo of Matt Godden and Ian Maatsen.

Have Coventry had a higher or lower average attendance than these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23

Have Coventry City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to Sheffield United?

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Coventry fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Different but’ – These Coventry fans react to confirmed team news for Blackburn clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: